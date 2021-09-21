'Noles in the Pros: Week 2
'Noles in the Pros should be fun to follow in 2021 as some of the best players in the league come from Florida State. Every week we’ll run down their performance.
Florida State has 33 players in the league this season, which is one of the lowest numbers they’ve had in some time. Despite the low numbers, some of the very best players in the league come from FSU, and many of those players are primed for a huge season.
Not every former Seminole registered stats this week. However, a few of the players had huge games this weekend. Here’s the rundown.
Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Three tackles and the game-sealing interception on a great play on the sideline. He had the lowest passer rating when targeted this week at 25.6.
Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Seven tackles and half a sack
Asante Samuel Jr, Los Angeles Chargers
Four tackles, his first career interception, and another great game as he had the second-lowest passer rating when targeted at 40.2.
Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
Dalvin had a good day on the ground with 22 carries for 131 yards (6 ypc), and he had 2 catches for 17 yards.
Dustin Hopkins, Washington Football Team
Hopkins went 3 for 3 on his attempts with a long of 49 yards. He kicked the game-winner for Washington as time expired.
Graham Gano, New York Giants
Gano and Hopkins went head to head last week and it was a fun game. Gano was 5 for 5 on his field-goal attempts with a long of 55 yards. Three of his field goals came in the fourth quarter.
Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
Burns' rise to stardom continued this weekend as he created a ton of havoc. He was able to register a sack and four tackles.
Jameis Winston, New Orleans
After his five touchdown debut as the Saints starter, Winston struggled in Carolina, going 11/22 for 111 yards and 2 costly interceptions. He did score a touchdown on the ground.
Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens
In his Ravens debut, Freeman had limited touches - rushing for 29 yards on just two carries.
PJ Williams, New Orleans Saints
Williams had three tackles in the loss to Carolina on Sunday.
Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles
Massive week for Josh, as he signed a 3-year extension for a guaranteed $26.9 million.
Derrick Nnadi, Kansas City Chiefs
The big fella had two tackles in the loss to Baltimore.