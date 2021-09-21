'Noles in the Pros: Week 2

DBU was in full force in week two of the NFL regular season.

'Noles in the Pros should be fun to follow in 2021 as some of the best players in the league come from Florida State. Every week we’ll run down their performance.

Florida State has 33 players in the league this season, which is one of the lowest numbers they’ve had in some time. Despite the low numbers, some of the very best players in the league come from FSU, and many of those players are primed for a huge season.

Not every former Seminole registered stats this week. However, a few of the players had huge games this weekend. Here’s the rundown.

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Three tackles and the game-sealing interception on a great play on the sideline. He had the lowest passer rating when targeted this week at 25.6.

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Seven tackles and half a sack

Asante Samuel Jr, Los Angeles Chargers

Four tackles, his first career interception, and another great game as he had the second-lowest passer rating when targeted at 40.2.

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin had a good day on the ground with 22 carries for 131 yards (6 ypc), and he had 2 catches for 17 yards.

Dustin Hopkins, Washington Football Team

Hopkins went 3 for 3 on his attempts with a long of 49 yards. He kicked the game-winner for Washington as time expired.

Graham Gano, New York Giants

Gano and Hopkins went head to head last week and it was a fun game. Gano was 5 for 5 on his field-goal attempts with a long of 55 yards. Three of his field goals came in the fourth quarter.

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

Burns' rise to stardom continued this weekend as he created a ton of havoc. He was able to register a sack and four tackles.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans

After his five touchdown debut as the Saints starter, Winston struggled in Carolina, going 11/22 for 111 yards and 2 costly interceptions. He did score a touchdown on the ground.

Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens

In his Ravens debut, Freeman had limited touches - rushing for 29 yards on just two carries.

PJ Williams, New Orleans Saints

Williams had three tackles in the loss to Carolina on Sunday.

Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles

Massive week for Josh, as he signed a 3-year extension for a guaranteed $26.9 million.

Derrick Nnadi, Kansas City Chiefs

The big fella had two tackles in the loss to Baltimore.