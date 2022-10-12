'Noles in the Pros: Week 5, Cook finds end zone twice

The NFL has already completed five weeks of the regular season. Here's a look at the top performing former 'Noles from this weekend.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

Cook rushed 18 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Out of the backfield he caught two passes for 27 yards.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers

Burns continued to pressure the quarterback as he recorded two tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry, a pass defended, and a sack.

Jalen Ramsey, DB, Rams

Ramsey finally got his first career sack alongside two solo tackles, a quarterback hurry, and a forced fumble.

Cam Akers, RB, Rams

Akers rushed 13 times for 33. It has been tough sledding for the young back this season and he needs to find a spark to help a struggling Rams team.

Asante Samuel Jr, DB, Chargers

Samuel recorded five solo tackles.

Derwin James, S, Chargers

James was all over the field with 14 total tackles including 10 solo tackles and a tackle for loss.

Ronald Darby, CB, Broncos

Darby started and recorded two solo tackles and a pass defended. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL ending his 2022 season.

Honorable Mentions:

Eagles defensive end, Josh Sweat had two tackles. Chiefs DT, Derrick Nnadi recorded three tackles. Giants K, Graham Gano was 3-3 on extra points and made both field goals of 48 and 37 yards. Bills OT, Bobby Hart played 18 total snaps. Seahawks LB, Christian Jones played 22 total snaps.

Jets DE, Jermaine Johnson dealt with discomfort playing very little alongside teammates Hamsah Nasirildeen (18 snaps) and Lamarcus Joyner (three tackles). Titans DE's Mario Edwards Jr. (QB hurry) and DeMarcus Walker saw limited snaps.

Practice Squad Players:

Rams: Keir Thomas

Eagles: Auden Tate, Roderick Johnson, Marvin Wilson

Giants: Jashaun Corbin

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



