Skip to main content

'Noles In The Pros, Week Nine: Johnson and Cook fill the Stat Sheet

Multiple former Seminoles recorded sacks, including Jermaine Johnson on Josh Allen.

This week in the NFL opposing quarterbacks had their hands full as many Seminoles recorded sacks. The defensive linemen from FSU produced this week as some continued their great play and others found the quarterback for the first time of the season.  

READ MORE: Mike Norvell comments on emotional discussion with Deuce Spann

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (7-1)

Cook rushed 17 times for 47 yards and caught two passes for nine yards. He caught a 12-yard touchdown to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. The Vikings won against the Commanders, 20-17.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams (3-5)

Ramsey recorded seven tackles and two passes defended. The Rams fell to the Buccaneers, 16-13. 

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers (2-7)

Burns recorded two tackles, a quarterback hurry, and a sack. The Panthers lost big to the Bengals, 42-21.

Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles (9-0)

Sweat recorded five tackles including a tackle for loss. The Eagles remain undefeated after beating the Texans, 29-17.

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Jets (6-3)

Johnson back from injury recorded a solo tackle a quarterback hurry and a sack. The Jets stay hot defeating the Bills. 20-17.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Derwin James, S, Chargers (5-3)

James recorded nine tackles a quarterback hurry and a sack. The Charger held on against the Falcons, 20-17.

Demarcus Walker, DL, Titans (5-3)

Walker was in on two tackles, two quarterback hurries, and a sack. The Titans fell to the Chiefs, 20-17. 

Mario Edwards Jr., DL, Titans (5-3)

Edwards has found a home in Tennessee as he recorded two tackles, two quarterback hurries, and a sack. Marvin Wilson (Eagles) had four tackles. 

Honorable Mentions:

Cam Akers (Rams) was back in action as he rushed five times for three yards. Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) had two tackles. Lamarcus Joyner (Jets) recorded five tackles. Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers) recorded three tackles.

Inactives/Bye: Ronald Darby (Broncos), Rodney Hudson (Cardinals), P.J. Williams (Saints), Janarius Robinson (Eagles) Graham Gano (Giants), Dustin Hopkins (Chargers).

Practice Squad: Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), Auden Tate, Roderick Johnson, Keir Thomas (Rams), Jashaun Corbin (Giants), Xavier Rhodes (Bills).

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19375623
Pro Noles

'Noles In The Pros, Week Nine: Johnson and Cook fill the Stat Sheet

By Maddox Nebel
USATSI_19370661
Football

Five Plays That Changed the Game as Florida State Embarrasses the University of Miami

By Dillon Riera
USATSI_19369465
Football

Florida State appears in College Football Playoff rankings for first time since 2016

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 1.20.23 PM
Football

Florida State at Syracuse: Tuesday Practice Observations

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19371702
Football

Around the ACC: Week 11

By Charleston Bowles
USATSI_19371732
Football

Mike Norvell says recruits "took notice" of Florida State's blowout win against Miami

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 11.33.58 PM
Football

Winston Wright Jr. hints towards plans in 2023

By Dustin Lewis
222E8496-4F69-44CF-90D5-51F5E4D897F1
Basketball

Florida State Drops Embarrassing Opener to Stetson

By Austin Veazey