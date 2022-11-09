'Noles In The Pros, Week Nine: Johnson and Cook fill the Stat Sheet

This week in the NFL opposing quarterbacks had their hands full as many Seminoles recorded sacks. The defensive linemen from FSU produced this week as some continued their great play and others found the quarterback for the first time of the season.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell comments on emotional discussion with Deuce Spann



Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (7-1)

Cook rushed 17 times for 47 yards and caught two passes for nine yards. He caught a 12-yard touchdown to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. The Vikings won against the Commanders, 20-17.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams (3-5)

Ramsey recorded seven tackles and two passes defended. The Rams fell to the Buccaneers, 16-13.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers (2-7)

Burns recorded two tackles, a quarterback hurry, and a sack. The Panthers lost big to the Bengals, 42-21.

Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles (9-0)

Sweat recorded five tackles including a tackle for loss. The Eagles remain undefeated after beating the Texans, 29-17.

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Jets (6-3)

Johnson back from injury recorded a solo tackle a quarterback hurry and a sack. The Jets stay hot defeating the Bills. 20-17.

Derwin James, S, Chargers (5-3)

James recorded nine tackles a quarterback hurry and a sack. The Charger held on against the Falcons, 20-17.

Demarcus Walker, DL, Titans (5-3)

Walker was in on two tackles, two quarterback hurries, and a sack. The Titans fell to the Chiefs, 20-17.

Mario Edwards Jr., DL, Titans (5-3)

Edwards has found a home in Tennessee as he recorded two tackles, two quarterback hurries, and a sack. Marvin Wilson (Eagles) had four tackles.

Honorable Mentions:

Cam Akers (Rams) was back in action as he rushed five times for three yards. Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) had two tackles. Lamarcus Joyner (Jets) recorded five tackles. Asante Samuel Jr. (Chargers) recorded three tackles.

Inactives/Bye: Ronald Darby (Broncos), Rodney Hudson (Cardinals), P.J. Williams (Saints), Janarius Robinson (Eagles) Graham Gano (Giants), Dustin Hopkins (Chargers).

Practice Squad: Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), Auden Tate, Roderick Johnson, Keir Thomas (Rams), Jashaun Corbin (Giants), Xavier Rhodes (Bills).

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook