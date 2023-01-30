Six former Seminole standouts advance to Super Bowl LVII

Florida State produced six of the players who advanced to Super Bowl LVII with wins in the conference championship games Sunday.

Defensive linemen Josh Sweat, Janarius Robinson and Marvin Wilson, along with offensive lineman Roderick Johnson, are on the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated San Francisco 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Defensive linemen Joshua Kaindoh and Derrick Nnadi are on the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who earned a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Nnadi is headed to the Super Bowl for the third time in his five-year NFL career. He also helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV and advance to Super Bowl LV. His three Super Bowl appearances are tied for second among all NFL Noles, trailing only J.T. Thomas’ four Super Bowl appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979 seasons.

Florida State’s five defensive linemen in Super Bowl LVII are the most at any position group from one school, and the six total representatives give FSU the second-highest total among all college programs. Super Bowl LVII will be the third time at least six NFL Noles qualified for the same Super Bowl. The record for most FSU players in one Super Bowl is Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders, which featured nine former Noles, including Super Bowl MVP Dexter Jackson. Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks also had six FSU representatives.

At least one Florida State athlete has played in 11 straight Super Bowls, and Super Bowl LVII will mark the seventh straight time at least one Seminole is on the winning team.

The Eagles and Chiefs, both the respective No. 1 seeds in their conference, will meet in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12. The game is set for a 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and will be broadcast on FOX.

