Skip to main content

Six former Seminole standouts advance to Super Bowl LVII

Florida State will be well represented in Arizona for the annual Super Bowl.

Florida State produced six of the players who advanced to Super Bowl LVII with wins in the conference championship games Sunday.

READ MORE: No. 1 TE Landen Thomas recaps surprise Junior Day visit to Florida State

Defensive linemen Josh Sweat, Janarius Robinson and Marvin Wilson, along with offensive lineman Roderick Johnson, are on the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated San Francisco 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Defensive linemen Joshua Kaindoh and Derrick Nnadi are on the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, who earned a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Nnadi is headed to the Super Bowl for the third time in his five-year NFL career. He also helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV and advance to Super Bowl LV. His three Super Bowl appearances are tied for second among all NFL Noles, trailing only J.T. Thomas’ four Super Bowl appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979 seasons.

Florida State’s five defensive linemen in Super Bowl LVII are the most at any position group from one school, and the six total representatives give FSU the second-highest total among all college programs. Super Bowl LVII will be the third time at least six NFL Noles qualified for the same Super Bowl. The record for most FSU players in one Super Bowl is Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders, which featured nine former Noles, including Super Bowl MVP Dexter Jackson. Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks also had six FSU representatives.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

At least one Florida State athlete has played in 11 straight Super Bowls, and Super Bowl LVII will mark the seventh straight time at least one Seminole is on the winning team.

The Eagles and Chiefs, both the respective No. 1 seeds in their conference, will meet in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12. The game is set for a 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and will be broadcast on FOX.

READ MORE: Seminoles stand on top for four-star WR TJ Abrams following two days on campus

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19528593
Florida State Seminoles in the Pros

Six former Seminole standouts advance to Super Bowl LVII

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-29 at 1.56.58 AM
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

FSU WR Signee Goldie Lawrence 'ready to get to work' with the Seminoles

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-29 at 1.59.49 AM
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

Florida State makes 'a very great impression' on three-star LB Dylan Brown-Turner ahead of National Signing Day

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 1.21.30 AM
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

2025 QB Tramell Jones Jr. names Florida State his leader following Junior Day visit

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 12.47.45 AM
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

Florida State makes four-star QB commit Luke Kromenhoek feel like part of the family

By Dustin Lewis
FA74A7CD-8A52-42BD-99CE-ABFA31023B24
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Five Plays That Defined the 2022 Season for FSU Football

By Dillon Riera
Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 12.48.18 AM
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

Five-star running back Kam Davis catches up with staff, does some recruiting in return to FSU

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2023-01-27 at 12.47.23 AM
Florida State Seminoles Recruiting

FSU DT commit Keishawn Mashburn discusses first visit of the year to Tallahassee

By Dustin Lewis