No. 1 TE Landen Thomas recaps surprise Junior Day visit to Florida State

Florida State expected multiple blue-chip prospects on campus for the second Junior Day of the year. However, the Seminoles received a nice surprise when five-star prospect and the No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class, Landen Thomas, arrived in Tallahassee on Saturday morning for an unofficial visit.

Thomas is currently pledged to the reigning National Champion, Georgia. He was previously committed to Florida State from April 2021 to October 2021. This marked his first trip to campus in over a calendar year.

"It was good coming back to Florida State, enjoying the day with coach [Chris] Thomsen and these people," Thomas said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Just the family environment they have and the coaching staff, how cool they is and how real they is. They are who they say they are."

In the past couple of weeks, head coach Mike Norvell and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen have dropped by Colquitt County High School to see Thomas despite his commitment to the Bulldogs. The continued efforts from the Seminoles has caught his eye.

"It still shows me that they still care about me and that they still want me and I’m still a priority in their eyes," Thomas said.

Following nearly eight hours on Florida State's campus, Thomas met with coach Norvell in his office towards the end of the visit. The Seminoles will support him no matter what decision he makes.

"It went good. He told me like it don't even matter if I'm coming here or still going to Georgia," Thomas said. "They're still going to support me no matter what."

Florida State's improvement between the lines is certainly an appealing factor to recruits around the country. However, the Seminoles have also been a team that has been on Thomas' mind.

"Nah, not really. I still always had love for FSU," Thomas said. "FSU's that school that is like still in the back of my mind...Showing me that I'm one of their top priorities."

The Georgia native says that the Seminoles will get an Official Visit from him. Other known destinations include Georgia and Ohio State at this time.

Thomas will return to Florida State in the spring to watch a practice. He's familiar with longtime commit Kam Davis, as the two were previously members of #Tribe24 together and are from the same area. Quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek met Thomas on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 23 overall prospect, the No. 1 TE, and the No. 5 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class.

