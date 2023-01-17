Skip to main content

Terance Mann sets new regular season career-high in victory

The former Seminoles is carving out a positive NBA career.

Since 2016, Florida State Men's Basketball has put several players in the NBA, including Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann.

The former Seminole has become a steady piece in the Clippers' rotation since his emergence in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and recorded a career performance on Jan. 15.

In Los Angeles' 121-100 win against the Houston Rockets, Mann set a new regular season career-high with 31 points. 

Mann's career-high remains 39 points, which he scored against the Utah Jazz on June 18, 2021, in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. 

Mann shot 12 of 16 from the field and made five 3-pointers against Houston. He also added six rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes of action.

His highlight reel included a half-court shot before halftime.

No image description

According to Seminoles.com, Mann was part of three NCAA tournament teams and ranks first in program history with 140 games played. He's also a part of the winningest senior class in school history with 98 wins.

After four seasons at Florida State, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard was selected No. 48 overall by Los Angeles in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. 

Through 43 games, Mann is averaging 8.3 points, 3.7 assists, and under two rebounds per contest. 

Mann and the Clippers return to action on Jan. 17 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is 10 p.m.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State basketball throughout the season

USATSI_19158575
