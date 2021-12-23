Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Former 'Nole and Saints quarterback Jameis Winston rehabbing after knee surgery

    Former FSU quarterback is putting in the work to get back.
    Author:

    During week 8 of the NFL regular season, Jameis Winston was facing his former team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was injured after an awkward tackle from Bucs' linebacker Devin White. 

    Winston and his camp would later find out that his season was over, receiving news that he had torn his ACL and had slight damage to his MCL. It was a freak accident type of tackle and White wasn't intending on hurting Winston. Since Winston's time at Florida State, it has been rare to see him have to leave the playing field due to injuries. 

    Winston was on pace to have a great season going 95/161 on pass attempts, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions before the injury. His relationship with Saints' head coach Payton is obviously close as after the game when the coach saw Winston on crutches in the locker room he said he was tearing up. 

    Winston is the perfect teammate you want to have in your locker room. He uplifts the room, brings the goofiness putting smiles on faces, and just overall helps bring players together as a leader. Exactly what we saw in Tallahassee. People want to play for him.

    No image description

    Up next for Winston is one of the hardest things he'll go through with rehabbing to get his knee back to 100%. A few videos have been shared by Kevin Wilk, Winston's rehab doctor, and the team at Champion Sports Medicine. 

    Wilk has had past experience training and rehabbing superstars like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Charles Barkley, Bo Jackson, and maybe most importantly, former Saints' quarterback Drew Brees. 

    Winston will continue to rehab for the next 5-6 months. If there's one thing about the former 'Nole, he's going to work his tail off to get back into his groove.

