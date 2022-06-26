2023 DE Keldric Faulk discusses Florida State official visit with decision forthcoming

The Seminoles were the final team to host Faulk ahead of his expected commitment on July 5.

The Seminoles hosted 2023 defensive end Keldric Faulk for the third time this year over the weekend. This trip was a little different as he came in for an official visit alongside his family and seven other recruits.

The experience was more detailed than some of his visits in the past as Faulk spent ample time around the coaching staff and players.

"Weekend was chill. A little bit more than my unofficial visits," Faulk said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I got to talk to the players a lot more, sit down with coaches, talk ball, figure out what I want to do."

Florida State was the final school to get Faulk on campus prior to his upcoming decision on July 5. Why did the Seminoles get the last visit?

"Really because the relationship I have with them," Faulk said. "I set all of my officials up in advance and of course, Florida State was my last one. When I put them in there, I had a good feeling about it."

48 hours in Tallahassee gave Faulk an opportunity to see what it would be like if he decided to spend his college career at Florida State. The coaches keep the same energy every day.

"Lifestyle pretty great. You come to work every day and you get the same thing every day," Faulk said. "Coaches never lose energy, they're the same people, they're going to push you to work hard in everything you do."

The Alabama native met current defensive end, Derrick McClendon, during the course of the trip. Faulk said that McClendon relayed him the truth about the program and coaching staff.

"It was good just to see what the players told me wasn't a lie," Faulk said. "They actually told the truth. Coach JP loves his players and they love him."

This was the first time that Faulk's mom had been with him during a visit to Florida State. It was important to have her with him at a program where he could decide to spend his future.

"The visit wasn't really for me. My mom never came so it was really letting her come and see it," Faulk said. "For me this weekend, it was coming up here to talk to the players more than I usually do."

One of the things that has Florida State in a good position in his recruitment are the people around the program. He has close relationships with multiple members of the staff.

"Really just connecting with everybody here," Faulk said. "Of course, ball is going to take care of itself. I'm a big academic guy so I'm going to take care of my academics. The people here, it's extravagant."



Those relationships aren't just limited to head coach Mike Norvell and defensive ends coach John Papuchis. Faulk is extremely close with senior offensive analyst, Austin Tucker.

"Man, it's great seeing him again. Relationship is great," Faulk said. "I never talk ball with him. That's why I think I have a good relationship with him."

Prior to departing from Tallahassee, Faulk sat down with coach Norvell for a meeting in his office. Norvell made it clear to him that he wants to be the man to develop him at the next level.

"It was pretty good," Faulk said. "He said he's pretty excited because of course I'm going to commit on July 5. He said he wants to coach me."

Following his official visit to Florida State, the Seminoles remain one of the top contenders for Faulk. Auburn, Clemson, and Florida are other possible destinations.

"I feel pretty good about them," Faulk said. "Of course, they've been high on my radar for a very long time and they still are."

With his scheduled commitment date less than two weeks away, Faulk plans to think things over and speak with his family about a decision. He'll hold a ceremony at his high school on July 5 to announce his college choice.

"Wherever I feel the most comfortable," Faulk said. "I'm going to sit down and evaluate all the different aspects of each school. Whichever one I feel like the best about, that's what I'm going to go with."

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 84 overall prospect, the No. 9 DL, and the No. 11 recruit in the state of Alabama in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



