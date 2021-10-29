BREAKING: Florida State lands four-star guard Chandler Jackson

The Seminoles' recruiting class makes a massive leap to No. 16 in the country.

Florida State lands the commitment of 2022 four-star combo guard Chandler Jackson.​ The Memphis native chose the Seminoles over Tennessee on Friday afternoon.

“I feel like they are the best fit for me,” Jackson said to NoleGameday's Jacob Stevens. “The best way [going to FSU] for me to make it to the NBA.”

Jackson is a 6-foot-4 guard that loves attacking the rim, He can get his teammates involved with his high basketball IQ and playmaking ability. But where Jackson really sticks out is on the defensive end. The four-star prospect has a long wingspan that helps force his opponents to make mistakes with the ball. ​

“They compare me to Terance Mann,” Jackson said. “They plan on using me as a point guard, they want me to control the offense.”

The Christian Brothers product has built a very strong relationship with the Florida State coaching staff. The Seminoles have been going after Jackson for over two years now and they have become very close.

“They are like family,” Jackson said. “I can trust them with my life, and I know they are going to make sure I do what’s right.”.

Jackson has some things he would like to accomplish in his senior year before arriving in Tallahassee.

“I want to win state,” Jackson said. “I also want to win MR Basketball player of the year, while becoming the all-time scoring leader at my school.​

The 6-foot-4 guard joins four-star center Cameron Corhen, four-star forward De’Ante Green, guard Jeremiah Bembry, and forward Tom House for the Seminoles 2022 recruiting class. The class moves from No. 37 to No. 16 in the country with Jackson's addition.

