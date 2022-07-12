BREAKING: Florida State loses commitment from 4-star quarterback

The tumultuous recruitment of Ravenwood, TN 4-star quarterback Chris Parson has come to an end as he announced Tuesday that he was decommitting from Florida State.

The past two months have been a roller coaster for Florida State and quarterback commitment Chris Parson. Parson, who committed in July 2021, began to become weary of his commitment when the coaching staff started recruiting other quarterbacks in the 2023 class.

While the staff had been forthcoming with Chris about their plans to take two signal-callers this cycle, he never seemed quite comfortable with it.

Things started coming to an end when FSU offered Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins and soon hosted them on officials. Parson took an official to FSU before the Elite 11 Finals, but apparently, it was t enough to seal the deal as he just announced his decision to decommit via social media.

“Florida State has been my favorite school since I was a little kid,” Parson stated. “I spent a lot of time imagining myself wearing the uniform. But the reality of needing to be in the best place that suits me for my college career has led me to look elsewhere.

“I wish Coach Norvell and the Seminoles the best going forward, but I am decommitting from Florida State and reopening my recruitment.”

Once the bell cow for the class, Parson now will look for whatever he feels best fits his future.

Look for FSU to turn the heat up on Brock Glenn, a quarterback they really like and feel fits the system quite well.

