    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: Julian Phillips announces his college commitment

    One of the top prospects in the country has made his decision.
    Author:

    Julian Phillips (Blythewood, SC and Branson, MO), the 15th ranked prospect in the 2022 class, has announced his commitment to play his college ball at LSU.

    This is yet another crushing blow to FSU’s 2022 recruiting class that had high hopes of landing 5-stars like Phillips, Dariq Whitehead (Duke), Jazian Gortman (Overtime Elite), and Jaden Bradley (Alabama). Instead, their current class contains raw, but promising prospects in Cameron Corhen, De’Ante Green, and Tom House. Phillips is an extremely gifted forward at 6’8” and 200 pounds that would’ve fit into Hamilton’s system beautifully. Instead, he becomes yet another prospect to choose the late rising LSU Tigers over Florida State, a la Efton Reid.

    This was one of the quietest recruitments you will ever see for a 5-star prospect. As of midnight, there were no crystal ball picks at all on 247 and no futurecasts on Rivals since Phillips announced his commitment date. Trying to dig up any information on this recruitment wasn’t bearing much fruit.

    FSU will now turn its focus into finishing the recruitments of 4-stars Dillon Mitchell (Montverde Academy, FL), who should be announcing within the next couple of weeks, and Chandler Jackson (Christian Brothers, Memphis, TN) who is planning his visits now. Florida State’s current class sits at 30th in the 2022 class rankings.

    No image description

    Missing on the bigger fish means FSU must strike hot in the transfer portal next offseason to get the impact players needed to sustain the success they’ve become accustomed to over the last half decade. 

    USATSI_15722368
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Julian Phillips announces his college commitment

    47 seconds ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Five-star forward Julian Phillips' commitment ceremony

    37 minutes ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    2023 TE commit Randy Pittman talks junior season, Florida State

    1 hour ago
    EwOY5zEWQAgzc9Y__1_.0
    Recruiting

    FSU commit Bishop Thomas ready to make positive impact in Tallahassee

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16879183
    Football

    Three bold predictions for Florida State at North Carolina

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16879238
    Recruiting

    NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles at North Carolina Tar Heels

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16881205
    Football

    GAME PREVIEW: Florida State at North Carolina

    Oct 7, 2021
    EB64E341-86E0-4C15-B66E-2B388F354251
    Recruiting

    No. 1 tight end set to choose between Florida State, Alabama, Texas, and others

    Oct 7, 2021