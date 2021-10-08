BREAKING: Julian Phillips announces his college commitment

One of the top prospects in the country has made his decision.

Julian Phillips (Blythewood, SC and Branson, MO), the 15th ranked prospect in the 2022 class, has announced his commitment to play his college ball at LSU.

This is yet another crushing blow to FSU’s 2022 recruiting class that had high hopes of landing 5-stars like Phillips, Dariq Whitehead (Duke), Jazian Gortman (Overtime Elite), and Jaden Bradley (Alabama). Instead, their current class contains raw, but promising prospects in Cameron Corhen, De’Ante Green, and Tom House. Phillips is an extremely gifted forward at 6’8” and 200 pounds that would’ve fit into Hamilton’s system beautifully. Instead, he becomes yet another prospect to choose the late rising LSU Tigers over Florida State, a la Efton Reid.

This was one of the quietest recruitments you will ever see for a 5-star prospect. As of midnight, there were no crystal ball picks at all on 247 and no futurecasts on Rivals since Phillips announced his commitment date. Trying to dig up any information on this recruitment wasn’t bearing much fruit.

FSU will now turn its focus into finishing the recruitments of 4-stars Dillon Mitchell (Montverde Academy, FL), who should be announcing within the next couple of weeks, and Chandler Jackson (Christian Brothers, Memphis, TN) who is planning his visits now. Florida State’s current class sits at 30th in the 2022 class rankings.

Missing on the bigger fish means FSU must strike hot in the transfer portal next offseason to get the impact players needed to sustain the success they’ve become accustomed to over the last half decade.