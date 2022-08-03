Coveted offensive tackle schedules official visit to Florida State

Florida State signed six true freshman offensive linemen in the 2022 class and the Seminoles aren't slowing down in the current recruiting cycle. Two of the top offensive linemen in the country, Roderick Kearney and Lucas Simmons, made their pledges to the program this summer. Depending on how numbers work out, offensive line coach Alex Atkins is looking for one to three more prospects to add to the haul.

The top remaining uncommitted option at this time is four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester. The Seminoles extended Chester a scholarship during an unofficial visit in April. He returned twice in June to work with coach Atkins on the field.

On Tuesday, Chester informed NoleGameday that he plans to official visit Florida State on September 23-25. That's the weekend that the Seminoles match up with Boston College in Tallahassee.

A big reason that Florida State is in this recruitment is none other than coach Atkins. Chester enjoyed learning from him during his experience at camp over the summer.

"I like it. He's a real good coach," Chester said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis in an earlier interview. "He's like hands on. Whenever I ask him a question, he answers it and he explains it. So, he's a good coach."

The Georgia native has a close relationship with coach Atkins. He says that the two have been talking since he was in eighth grade.

"Me and coach Atkins have been talking since I was in like eighth grade," Chester said. "Nothing has really changed. The stars didn't change him and they didn't change me."

"He calls me or I call him. We never really talk about football," Chester continued. "Football is what just brings us closer."

Chester took official visits to Auburn and LSU over the summer. It appeared that the Tigers were beginning to take the lead for his pledge. Instead, Florida State will have a chance to flip the momentum next month. Chester says that the current plan is to make a commitment following his senior season.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 137 overall prospect, the No. 16 OT, and the No. 12 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

