Five-star running back Kam Davis catches up with staff, does some recruiting in return to FSU

Talent attracts talent and Florida State's 2024 recruiting class has an opportunity to be elite thanks to a foundation that has been established over the last couple of years.

READ MORE: No. 1 TE Landen Thomas recaps surprise Junior Day visit to Florida State

Nearly two years ago, five-star running back Kam Davis committed to the Seminoles to kick off #Tribe24. Since then, he's developed into a national recruit with offers from basically every school in the country but has remained steadfast with Florida State.

On Saturday, Davis returned to campus alongside his family to check out FSU for Junior Day. He's been to the school a plethora of times in the past so this experience was a chance to continue building ties with the coaching staff.

"Always great to come down," Davis said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Coaches, the staff, even the recruits, they all love it. Getting to be around this kind of atmosphere and environment is amazing."

"I come down just to spend time with the guys and the coaches," Davis continued. "I just want to keep building relationships. Any chance I get to come down, I'm here. It's just a building process and getting to know the coaches a little bit more every time."

Outside of that, Davis made the short trek over to Dick Howser Stadium to meet with Florida State's baseball staff. The Seminoles are also recruiting him for his talents on the diamond as well as the football field.

"I got to get over to the baseball staff, meet some of the coaches, and take some cool pictures," Davis said. "It was pretty good. The coaches, they came up and treated me very well. The players were interactive. To see that the baseball staff is just as interested as the football staff shows a lot of support."

The trip gave the Georgia native a chance to do some recruiting for FSU as a former member of the 2024 commitment list, five-star tight end Landen Thomas, was also on campus. Davis says that he's been talking with Thomas and other prospects that are interested in the Seminoles.

"My boy Landen Thomas, he was a former Florida State commit that is committed to Georgia. I mess with him a little bit, I talk to him," Davis said. "Even other recruits that are not committed and have offers and are interested in Florida State, I make sure to reach out and show some kind of support."

Throughout his recruitment, Davis has built a strong bond with running backs coach David 'YAC' Johnson. Davis says that Johnson is like an uncle to him.

"It was great. Coach YAC, he's a great guy," Davis said. "He's like an uncle to me. So being able to sit down and watch some film with him and look at what the guys did and the way he produces NFL caliber players, it was amazing."

A unique aspect of the trip for Davis was learning about how Florida State uses virtual reality to break down practice film. He was able to get a face-to-face experience with how the running backs utilize certain concepts.

"We went into the virtual reality thing and I also watched a couple clips from practice," Davis said.

It's pretty cool. It shows all of the practice clips, what they do, and how everything works," Davis continued. "I got a face-to-face experience with it almost. I was able to see what the running backs do, how they pick up blocks and when they see the blitzes."

With only a few weeks remaining until the second anniversary of his commitment to Florida State, Davis described what has kept him in the class for this long.

"The CLIMB for sure. Coach Norvell, he stays on the guys," Davis said. "The position coaches, they're great at recruiting and building the position that they coach. Being able to see what the coaches and the players are dedicated to on this team, it's an amazing experience and I want to be a part of that journey also."

Despite his pledge to the Seminoles, other schools remain in contact with Davis and are trying to flip his commitment. Is it possible that another program could get him to change his mind?

"Not really. Coaches, they stay in contact, which is a great thing. I'm still building relationships and keeping the process the best that it can be," Davis said. "Will I change my mind right now? I haven't. But there can be a chance where if anything was to happen with the coaching staff here at Florida State, then there has to be some other options. I feel like this is home and everything."

Davis is planning to utilize his Official Visits during the fall so he can experience the gameday atmosphere at the schools that get trips from him. He will try to get back to Florida State this spring but has his baseball season coming up and might run track too.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back is regarded as the No. 26 overall prospect, the No. 2 RB, and the No. 6 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class.

READ MORE: Seminoles stand on top for four-star WR TJ Abrams following two days on campus

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook