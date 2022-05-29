Florida State commitment schedules official visit elsewhere

The summer months might feel like a nice time to take a break, but recruiting is moving faster than ever as programs look to stack up commitments prior to the 2022 season. Entering an imperative stretch in June, Florida State currently holds six commitments; quarterback Chris Parson, tight end Randy Pittman, wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, wide receiver Goldie Lawrence, defensive end Lamont Green Jr, and defensive tackle KJ Sampson. The group has the Seminoles sitting with the No. 20 class in the country according to 247Sports.

While adding talent is extremely important, retaining it is held in the same regard. The majority of the class is solid at this time but longtime commit, Randy Pittman, has been weighing his options. Pittman has visited multiple other in-state schools this offseason, including Florida, UCF, and USF.

On Friday, Pittman announced on social media that he has scheduled an official visit to UCF on June 17-19.

This is an interesting development but it's also important to note that Pittman has been to Tallahassee three times this offseason. He's expected to attend Florida State's Elite Camp on June 4 and might take his official visit at the end of the month.

Previously, the Florida native has clarified that he's continued to garner interest from other programs and that his commitment isn't wavering.

“A lot of schools are still recruiting me," Pittman said in an interview with NoleGameday for February. "They’ll all text me and stuff but I don’t even respond to half of them.”

“I’m for sure 100% committed to Florida State.”

Though Pittman wants to enjoy the recruiting process, it's not time to panic just yet. He's been pledged to the Seminoles for over a year and it won't be easy to change his mind. Florida State simply isn't in the position yet to push its commitments not to visit other programs like some of the top schools in the sport.

The Seminoles are looking to add a second tight end alongside Pittman in the class. He's more of an H-back type that can move around in multiple roles so the coaching staff wants to find a bigger player to pair with him as they continue to flip the room.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 439 overall prospect, the No. 22 TE, and the No. 80 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



