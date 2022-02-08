Longtime TE pledge Randy Pittman remains 100% committed to Florida State

The dead period is in effect throughout February but Florida State hosted visitors for three consecutive weekends last month.

A 7 on 7 event and basketball obligations prevented 2023 tight end commitment, Randy Pittman, from taking a trip to Tallahassee in early January. However, he was able to make it to campus for an unofficial visit on the last day prior to the dead period.

“It was amazing," Pittman said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "It’s always great to be back in Tallahassee and where I’m committed. Every time I go it’s just an amazing environment.”

During the course of the visit, Pittman got a chance to see the campus again and he did a photo shoot. He wasn't able to speak with tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, who was out that day due to a personal matter, but Pittman did spend a lot of time with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and sat down for a meeting with head coach Mike Norvell.

“It was amazing," Pittman said. "Every time we get on the phone or in-person to have a conversation, he [Norvell] just makes sure everything is going well and that I’m on track to get there when I need to.”

The Florida Native is playing for C3Elite this offseason in a multitude of 7 on 7 events across the state. It's a group that includes multiple D1 prospects, including 2023 Georgia wide receiver commitment Raymond Cottrell and 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil.

On Sunday, he was joined by two of his teammates in 2023 defensive backs, Jabril Rawls and Jayden Sheppard. While neither currently holds an offer from the Seminoles, Pittman is trying to help create opportunities for them.

“I had two guys that are on FSU’s radar, we came up to Florida State on Sunday together," Pittman said. "I’m just trying to open some doors for those two guys, show them what it’s like, and I talked to them both and they loved it. Hopefully, we can get that going for them.”

Pittman committed to Florida State in April 2021 and in roughly two months, it'll have been a year since he pledged to the Seminoles.

Regardless, the coaching staff hasn't let up on Pittman, and their consistent effort has been a large part in keeping him locked in.

“I’m for sure 100% committed to Florida State.”

There are still some schools attempting to flip the Mosley High School product, including the new staff at Florida. Pittman says that he's not really responding to other programs at this time.

“A lot of schools are still recruiting me," Pittman said. "They’ll all text me and stuff but I don’t even respond to half of them.”

Early in the 2022 offseason, Florida State holds four commitments in its 2023 class; Pittman, quarterback Chris Parson, wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, and defensive end Lamont Green Jr.

Pittman has built a solid bond with Parson and the two talk often.

“I would say I talk to Chris a lot," Pittman said. "Chris and I talk all the time. He’s got this little thing going where he’s bringing NCAA back, where he’s playing and I swear, half of the world is playing it now because of that and I’m considering going to get it.”

It's important for him to be close to his future quarterback but it's even more imperative for Pittman to learn about a future teammate.

“It’s very important but more importantly, we’re just trying to have a good 2023 class come in," Pittman said. "Just to build a bond with someone that you’re going to be a teammate with in the future, just to go ahead and experience the vibes. People have a lot of ways but I feel like Chris is a good guy, he’s wonderful, he stays positive. He’s got his little trend going on that I’m going to hop on and I think he’s a really cool guy.”

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect is also a dual-sport athlete on the hardwood. Pittman and his high school are set to play in the District Tournament tonight against Choctawhatchee. Last season, they made it the Sweet 16 and Pittman is hoping to advance even further in his final run.

Pittman plans to be back at Florida State shortly after the dead period concludes. It's possible that he makes it in for junior day on March 5.

