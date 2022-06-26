Florida State in a good spot for 2023 LB DeMarco Ward

The Seminoles were the first team to host Ward for an official visit with a possible decision on the way.

The Seminoles hosted eight official visitors during the final weekend of June. Most of the recruits had their trips set up well in advance but 2023 LB DeMarco Ward didn't announce he was visiting until just a few days ago.

Florida State was the first program to have Ward on campus for an official visit during his recruitment. He called linebackers coach Randy Shannon to get everything set up.

"As of right now, I couldn't see another visit that I really wanted to take," Ward said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I just called coach Shannon and tried to get it set up."

While he unofficially visited FSU back in March, this was a chance to spend more time around the coaching staff in person while learning more detail about where Ward could fit in on the defense. He was with coach Shannon and assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez for the majority of the trip.

"Everything was good," Ward said. "All the coaches came with open arms and everything. They made it a good experience for the last couple days."

A few elements of the weekend that stood out was the photo shoot, throwing down the spear at the Preview Center, and meeting current players at Florida State. The history of the program is something that interests him.

"Of course, the pictures. They looked good," Ward said. "The preview center, seeing all of the history behind it and everything, that made it very interesting. Probably the players, a lot of the players were really cool."

Running back CJ Campbell was one of the current players that Ward spent some time with. Campbell introduced him to a few other Seminoles and helped tell him what to expect if he does sign with the program.

"He was very helpful when it came to showing me around and introducing me to his other teammates," Ward said. "He's a running back so he couldn't really tell me too much about defense. But overall, he was saying that the coaches are going to have you work hard. That was the main thing he was telling me, that they're going to get me right."

Florida State is high on Ward's skillset and believes that he can play multiple positions at linebacker. Coach Shannon loves that he's versatile enough to shift around.

Prior to the conclusion of his official visit, Ward sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting. Norvell explained that he wants to bring Ward into Florida State and develop him.

"He was telling me everything that he would do for me as a coach to player type of deal," Ward said. He was really just telling me how I can become a better and also that I can learn a lot at Florida State."

Coming out of the weekend, Ward is closing in on a decision. He's hoping to make an announcement prior to the season and might take one or two more visits before that time comes.

The Seminoles are a real threat to land the three-star linebacker.

"They sit pretty high on my board," Ward said.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1186 overall prospect, the No. 94 LB, and the No. 103 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



