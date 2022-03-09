Florida State is "one of the top schools" for 2023 WR Hykeem Williams

There are busy weekends and then there are what 2023 wide receiver Hykeem Williams went through a few days ago. Williams took an unofficial visit to Florida on Friday, traveled to Lakeland on Saturday to lead his high school basketball team to a state championship, and took a trip to Sunday morning to check out Florida State. Williams liked the vibes in Tallahassee.

"Man, I just like getting around here," Williams said. "Great vibes all around this place from the head coach, to the staff, to the recruiting staff, the players, always great vibes."

When he arrived, Williams, his family, and coaches were personally greeted by head coach Mike Norvell. Upon walking into the Moore, the entire staff was waiting on him and let out a massive cheer. The moment was something that stuck with Williams.

"That's a great experience," Williams said. "I'm not gonna lie, I didn't expect that. It definitely made me feel real comfortable out here. It shocked me, 'cause last time they were outside and didn't make that much noise."

Though he was only on campus for about six hours, Williams got to experience a ton of what Florida State had to offer. He took photos in basketball and football uniforms.

"I did a basketball and football photoshoot," Williams said. "I toured the campus, I got to talk to coach Norvell upstairs. I went to the college town and they've got this place where I went in and I got to shove the spear in the ground. A big video popped up, it was live."

During the visit, the Florida native spent a lot of time with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. The two talk nearly every day and have a connection outside of football.

"Coach Dugans, I talk to him all the time," Williams said. "It's always good vibes man, I stayed with him the whole time. It was a good time."

"We talk almost every day," Williams continued. "Not just about football but about life so it's a good relationship."

The visit to Florida State also gave Williams an opportunity to reconnect with his high school teammate and true freshman linebacker, Omar Graham Jr. Williams and Graham Jr. talked outside of the Moore and took a few photos for a brief period. It helps that Williams has someone with the Seminoles he can trust outside of the coaches.

"Man, I miss Omar," Williams said. "That's a dog, that's the one teammate I can honestly say is the best teammate I've ever played with."

Prior to departing, the Stranahan High School star had a meeting with head coach Mike Norvell in his office. The conversation reverberated on topics outside of football.

"It's a deep conversation, it's on a whole other level," Williams said. "It's not just some football stuff. It's a lot."

Williams released a top-eight in February that included Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Rutgers, Texas A&M, and USC. While speaking to the media after visiting Tallahassee, Williams said the Seminoles are one of his top schools.

"They're definitely a top school in my recruitment," Williams said. "One of the top schools."

The lengthy wideout has a ton of visits on the docket. He'll visit Pittsburgh on March 18, Georgia on March 25, Alabama on April 2, and Texas A&M on April 9. If possible, he'll be back at Florida State for the spring game but he'll definitely return in the summer. Williams plans to make a commitment in December.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Williams throughout his upcoming senior season.

