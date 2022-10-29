Recruits react to Florida State's decisive victory over Georgia Tech

The Florida State Seminoles woke up after their earliest start this year and put together a 41-16 victory over Georgia Tech. It wasn't a perfect game by any means but the Seminoles found a way to overcome their mistakes and dispatch the Yellow Jackets, 41-16. Regardless, the team now has some momentum under its belt ahead of a trip down south.

The Seminoles hosted a decent amount of unofficial visitors for the contest, as well as running Cedric Baxter Jr. on an official visit, while others were able to watch the game from home.

NoleGameday reached out to commits and targets to get their thoughts on the performance. Check out their reactions below.

Four-star defensive end Lamont Green Jr. (FSU commit): "We are looking great. The amount of passing yards was insane."

Four-star defensive tackle KJ Sampson (FSU commit): "Great game, we just have to limit the mental mistakes."

JUCO three-star defensive lineman Jaden Jones (FSU commit): "Great way to bounce back. Shoulda came out with the shut out."

Three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson (FSU commit): "Just a great team win. They executed how they were supposed to and got the job done."

Three-star wide receiver Camdon Frier (FSU commit): "Good to get another win on the season. Enjoyed the game. Couple plays here and there and we could've beaten them even worse but besides that we played well. 396 passing yards for J Trav was nice."

Three-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (FSU commit): "Just happy to be a 'Nole. Love what I saw, we looked dominant but still got to clean up turnovers!

Three-star defensive tackle Keishawn Mashburn (FSU commit): "It was just an amazing win. Ready to watch them next weekend! The DL played amazing and the defense played the run great."

Four-star defensive back CJ Heard (FSU commit): "We handled business. Would've been worse if offense take care of the ball."

Four-star defensive back Fred Gaskin III: "I loved to see that. I really do love the program and what Norvell is doing for it."

Wide receiver DL Hardison: (FSU commit): "I haven't watched the game yet but I'm pretty sure they played very well.

Defensive back Jaylen Bell: "It’s great to see that Mike Norvell’s team caught fire and is continuing to do well and I feel as Georgia Tech gets their next head coach, they’ll be competitive again."

