Florida State makes 'a very great impression' on three-star LB Dylan Brown-Turner ahead of National Signing Day

The final weekend of the 2023 recruiting cycle is about to wrap up with National Signing Day just around the corner. The Seminoles are still pursuing what may be the final piece in their high school class in three-star linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner.

Over the weekend, Florida State hosted Brown-Turner, who is verbally committed to North Texas, and his family for an Official Visit. Prior to concluding the trip, he spoke with NoleGameday about some specifics of the visit and his upcoming decision.

“It’s great, I’m loving it," Brown-Turner said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "As soon as I got here, the coaching staff was greeting me like I was family already. And players, everybody, it’s just one big brotherhood, man. Everybody here, it’s just great. Words can’t even explain it.”

“Florida State, this is a one-of-a-kind visit," Brown-Turner continued. "It’s not likely you get to come to a school of this magnitude, just a powerhouse. They’re going to be competing for something special this coming year. I do believe they’ll be playing in a national championship. They’re building something very special here.”

The Texas native's favorite part of the visit was sitting down with head coach Mike Norvell, linebackers coach Randy Shannon, and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. He was able to view a Tour of Duty session.

"Just being able to sit down with coach Shannon, coach Fuller, coach Norvell. It was great, man," Brown-Turner said. "Getting to bond with the players, watching practice, it was just great overall. The intensity of the staff, and how everybody has that one drive, that one goal. It’s just great.”

Though he met with coach Shannon during an in-home visit earlier this month, Brown-Turner learned more about Florida State's linebackers during his talks with the staff. They project him as a linebacker that's in the same mold as Kalen DeLoach - athletic, physical, and able to move in space.

“This is actually one of the few times we’ve talked football," Brown-Turner said. "He’s just been talking to me about the reads, how he coaches, how he wants the linebackers to play. And he said just by my frame, with what I weighed in at, that’s great size coming in. Him and a few of the players and some more coaches look at me like Kalen DeLoach, his body frame, his size and speed, the way they use him as a QB spy, he has great speed and tracking down ball carriers. That’s just kind of how they envision my playing style.”

Brown-Turner was hosted on the visit by running back CJ Campbell. He enjoyed getting a perspective about Florida State from the players as well.

"They've just been telling me about how great the coaching staff is. They're real genuine, honest upfront," Brown-Turner said. "They let me know if you want to work hard, if you want your dreams to come true, this is the place to be. I've been seeing it, I've been seeing it throughout the whole visit."

On Saturday evening, Brown-Turner met with coach Norvell in his office. Norvell's message made him emotional.

"It was touching actually. It kind of hit me emotionally because my junior year, I missed half the season with an injury," Brown-Turner said. "He brought up that, 'you have it in you, to be a fighter, what it takes to be at Florida State' because most people in my shoes would've laid down and they wouldn't have played anymore. That's kind of the motto at Florida State. There's going to be days where you're not going to like the coaches, you're not going to like the workouts, you're going to be tired. But that's where the phrase climb comes in, you've just got to keep climbing."

Coming out of the trip, it's clear that Brown-Turner has a decision to make between sticking with in-state North Texas or flipping to Florida State. He will depart early on Sunday morning to head home and plans to speak with his parents, uncle, and other family members to discuss his options.

Brown-Turner will sign at South Oak Cliff High School at 12 p.m. eastern on Wednesday during National Signing Day. He's going to know what his plan is coming into the day.

“I do feel like my decision will be made before the day of course," Brown-Turner said.

The Seminoles are in a good spot after hosting Brown-Turner and his family over the weekend.

“I can say, Florida State made a very great impression," Brown-Turner said. "They made a very good impression.”

6-foot-1.5, 208-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 1495 overall prospect, the No. 128 LB, and the No. 245 recruit in the state of Texas in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



