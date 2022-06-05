Florida State quarterback commit to visit SEC program

The longtime commit is set to take his first visit to another school since his pledge to the Seminoles nearly a year ago.

Florida State landed 2023 quarterback Chris Parson in July of 2021. Over much of the last year, Parson has developed into a bell cow for #Tribe23 while also being one of the top signal-callers in his class. He's been vocal with his intentions to sign with the Seminoles and even made an appearance in Tallahassee this weekend at the Elite Prospect Camp but nothing is certain in recruiting.

Dustin Lewis of NoleGameday has learned that Parson plans to take his first visit to another program since committing to Florida State. It's expected that Parson will be at Mississippi State for an unofficial trip next weekend. He was born in Mississippi and his parents are both alumni of Mississippi State. Parson will not work out or throw for the Bulldogs coaches in any capacity.

With that being said, this is something to keep your eyes on. Mississippi State was one of the offers that Parson publicized on social media in the aftermath of the Seminoles expanding the quarterback board. He offered comments on his growing recruitment on Saturday.

“It’s an awesome feeling, you know, knowing that schools want me," Parson said after Florida State's Elite Camp. "At the end of the day, I’m a 17-year-old kid that’s going through the recruiting process so I take it as a blessing. I just keep my head level, I just keep on working.”

Interestingly enough, Parson's visit to Mississippi State will coincide with Florida State hosting recent 2023 quarterback offer, Rickie Collins, for an official visit. Collins will be on campus from June 10-12 as the Seminoles look to flip the Purdue pledge.

Parson noted that the Seminoles' coaching staff has been open with him about their plans to pursue another quarterback. Both parties appear to be on the same page at this stage.

“I talk to the coaches so we both understand what’s going on," Parson said. "As long as we’re good, that’s all that matters. I’m here, so it must be pretty good.”

This news may come as a bit of a surprise to the fanbase but Parson communicated his plans to the coaching staff while he was on campus. Regardless, a longtime commit and top prospect taking visits this late in the cycle is slightly concerning. More so when you consider the recent history between Florida State and quarterbacks.

The Seminoles have had a signal-caller decommit in four straight cycles; Sam Howell (2018), Jeff Sims (2019), Luke Altmyer (2020), and Nicco Marchiol (2021).

The 6-foot-0 1/2, 198-pound quarterback will likely take an official visit to Florida State at some point this summer. Parson was originally planning to be back on campus during the final week of June but that will coincide with the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

NoleGameday will be monitoring Parson's expected visit to Mississippi State over the next week.

Stick with NG for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



