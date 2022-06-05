FSU QB commit Chris Parson discusses status after Elite Camp

Florida State held its second annual Elite Prospect Camp under head coach Mike Norvell on Saturday. Talent from a multitude of classes was in attendance for the event, including 2023 quarterback and longtime commitment, Chris Parson.

Though he's been to Tallahassee multiple times this offseason, this trip was a little different as Parson was able to throw to fellow commitments such as wide receiver Goldie Lawrence, wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, and tight end Randy Pittman.

"This is what this camp was all about for us," Parson said. "We just wanted to come down here and build chemistry, throw with each other, and we did that. It was a great experience. Happy I’ve got the chance to play with them someday and I’m just gonna keep working for when I get to Tallahassee."

Last month, the Seminoles extended offers to two other quarterbacks in the 2023 class, Brock Glenn and Rickie Collins. The coaching staff is planning to get both players on campus in June with Collins set for an official visit next weekend. Florida State and Parson have remained in communication throughout the process.

“I talk to the coaches so we both understand what’s going on," Parson said. "As long as we’re good, that’s all that matters. I’m here, so it must be pretty good.”

Following the expansion of the quarterback board, Parson publicly announced that he had received scholarship offers from Mississippi State, SMU, and California. He takes his growing interest as a blessing.

“It’s an awesome feeling, you know, knowing that schools want me," Parson said. "At the end of the day, I’m a 17-year-old kid that’s going through the recruiting process so I take it as a blessing. I just keep my head level, I just keep on working.”

The Mississippi native treated the event like a real practice. Parson and head coach Mike Norvell spent a lot of time together with the latter offering tips to his future quarterback.

“It was great. Today was like my first actual opportunity to be coached by Norvell," Parson said. "Him and I were talking throughout the day. This was kind of like our day one of practice. It was great to learn from him and I’m looking forward to it in the future.”

Parson worked directly with quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz for the majority of the session. Tokarz kept an emphasis on footwork and fundamentals with the unit. Parson enjoyed learning from him.

“I just wanted to learn," Parson said. "I told coach Tokarz before, ‘I want you to treat this like a real practice. Show me what you guys do and I’m going to learn it and apply it.’ That’s really what we were focusing on today. They were giving me pointers throughout the day. Every rep I was just trying to apply it all.”

The two have continued to build a relationship ever since Tokarz was promoted earlier this offseason. Parson just tried to soak everything up to get better.

“It’s great. I love coach Tokarz," Parson said. "Him and I are really close and it was also a great opportunity to come out here and work for him today as well. They were just showing me the ins and outs of how they do things here at Florida State and it was a great opportunity to come learn and get better.”



The 6-foot-0 1/2, 192-pound quarterback is in the process of scheduling an official visit to Florida State. He was previously expected to come the last week of June but Parson recently earned an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals, which spans four days at the end of the month.

It remains to be seen if Parson will make the decision to visit other schools.

