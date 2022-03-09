Florida State showing 2023 DE Darron Reed a lot of love

Florida State is heavily pursuing one of the top defensive prospects in the country in 2023 defensive end Darron Reed. The touted recruit out of Georgia made his second visit to Tallahassee this year over the weekend to attend the Seminoles' first spring practice and the junior day event. Like always, Reed enjoyed his time on campus.

"I love it," Reed said. "Every time I come down here, it is something different. Today I went on the tour around the campus. It was beautiful. I always love it when I'm down here."

Reed paid close attention to defensive line coach Odell Haggins and defensive ends coach John Papuchis while at Florida State's practice.

"They critique their craft and they make sure you master it," Reed said. "They won't stop until you master your craft. I love that."

The tempo of the practice caught Reed's eyes with the high-energy pace. He says it's exactly what coach Haggins has told it's like.

"It was very big," Reed said. "It just showed proof is in the pudding. Everything that Coach Odell has been telling me is true."

"I love the intensity that they had and how fun they made it and how enthusiastic it was out there."

The Georgia native stayed at Florida State into Sunday, when he returned to meet with head coach Mike Norvell. The program has meant a lot to him since they became the first school to offer him a scholarship on March 2, 2021.

"I always loved Florida State," Reed said. "They've always been a big deal to me. They were my first offer. They were the first people to believe in me. So they have always been a big deal to me.

The attention that the entire staff shows him from Director of High School Relations Ryan Bartow, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, coach Haggins, and more is something that stands out about the Seminoles. The love he gets in Tallahassee isn't like other places.

"The love here is always different," Reed said. "The whole staff. Coach Ryan Bartow, Coach Odell [Haggins], Coach Adam [Fuller]. All of them. They all show me love that I don't get, I get love [at other schools], but it ain't like what I get here."

Reed is looking to release a top-5 on May 18 to honor his mother. He said after his visit on Saturday that he knows which five schools will make the list. It would be a major surprise if Florida State wasn't among them.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman will visit Miami, Texas A&M, LSU, and Ohio State in the coming months. He's planning to return to Florida State for the spring game on April 9.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Reed throughout his upcoming senior season.

