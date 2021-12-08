Florida State wide receiver target decommits from Florida Gators

One area that's a big focus for Florida State in its 2022 recruiting class is the wide receiver room. Following a season that saw a ton of inconsistency out wide, it's imperative for the Seminoles to bring in multiple play-makers via high school signees and the Transfer Portal.

#Tribe22 currently has one wide receiver commitment in Devaughn Mortimer but the coaching staff is pursuing multiple other prospects. The top option on the board out of the high school class is No. 11 overall recruit Kevin Coleman. As far as transfers, the Seminoles have been linked to Oregon's Mycah Pittman and Texas' Joshua Moore.

An emerging option on the board that didn't seem possible a few weeks ago is talented wide receiver Jayden Gibson. The lengthy wideout committed to Florida in October and was solid in his pledge. Then, new head coach Billy Napier arrived in Gainesville and something changed.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gibson backed off of his commitment to the Gators with a statement on social media.

"It saddens me to announce this, but after long thought, prayer, and events that have transpired recently, I have decided to decommit from the University of Florida. Thank you and I wish them the best of luck. I want to thank the Gator faithful for their undying love and support, as well as coach Mullen, coach Billy G, and the rest of the past UF staff who believed in me and blessed me with the opportunity to play for them. Thank you to all of my supporters, family, and friends for continuing to show love. With that being said, I'm looking to find a new home ASAP and my recruitment is open!"

Gibson's main recruiter at Florida was wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales. Gonzales was among the members of the Gators coaching staff who were not retained under Napier. With no real ties to the new staff, Gibson found it best to look for a new home.

Florida State finished among the final contenders for Gibson prior to his original commitment. Head coach Mike Norvell stopped by his high school yesterday and there are whispers that the Seminoles are trying to get him in for an official visit prior to the Early Signing Period.

This upcoming weekend will be the final time that prospects who are signing early can make visits to college campuses prior to their decisions. By all accounts, Gibson still intends on signing on December 15.

The coaching staff has continued to recruit the Florida native hard. Plus, he has a previous connection with Seminoles quarterback commit AJ Duffy. The pair dominated the competition over the summer when they were teamed up at The Opening.

This is why you always continue to recruit no matter if someone is committed or not. You never know what can change.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday for more updates as we track to see whether Gibson makes it to Tallahassee this weekend.

