Four-star linebacker lists Florida State in top-5

Despite the on-field results of the first two weeks of the season, Florida State has continued to hold steady on the recruiting front. The Seminoles have yet to lose a commitment and most of #Tribe22 have expressed their support of the program publicly over the last few days.

With 18 commitments, head coach Mike Norvell and the coaching staff are looking to close the cycle with a few high-profile signings. One current hole on the roster is at linebacker, an area that coach Chris Marve has been working on since his arrival. The 'Noles currently have one linebacker pledged in three-star Omar Graham and would like to add at least one more to the 2022 class.

One of the top targets on the board at the position is four-star Wesley Bissainthe. On Wednesday evening, Bissanthe dropped his top-five and FSU made the cut alongside Miami, Florida, Penn State, and Miami.

Over the last couple of months, it has felt like this is a Florida State and Miami battle. The Miami native made four trips to the Hurricanes' campus and visited Tallahassee during the month of June. Depending on how dialed in you are on recruiting, you may remember some of the controversy that floated around on social media after Bissainthe threw the U "down" during his unofficial visit to FSU.

The Miami Central product is a high school teammate of Florida State offensive line commitment Daughtry Richardson. When Richardson committed back on July 25, he shared his plans to try and get Bissainthe to join him.

“I’m definitely going to be in Wesley’s [Bissainthe] ear," Richardson said to NoleGameday. "I’m going to see what he’s doing. We’re going to need another linebacker like Wesley, he’s fast, explosive, and he ain’t no soft hitter, he’s going to make sure you feel everything. I’m going to be talking to him. I’m definitely going to be recruiting my teammate.”

Bissainthe was also able to check out Florida, Penn State, and West Virginia over the summer. He returned to Miami on September 11 to unofficially visit for the Appalachian State game. As of now, he's scheduled to officially visit FSU on September 25 but we'll see if that changes. Bissainthe will likely make his commitment prior to December's Early Signing Period.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound athlete is ranked as the No. 173 overall prospect, the No. 20 LB, and the No. 20 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.