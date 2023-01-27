FSU DT commit Keishawn Mashburn discusses first visit of the year to Tallahassee

The Seminoles landed a commitment from local three-star defensive tackle Keishawn Mashburn over the summer. Since then, Mashburn has held a consistent presence on campus while remaining fairly solid with the Seminoles.

Last Saturday, Mashburn was accompanied by his mother as he visited Florida State for the first time since the calendar flipped to 2023. The trip marked his ninth visit to campus over the last year.

"It was a great trip," Mashburn said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I was coming to see the new foundation and new program they're building. The program coach Norvell is building."

The Florida native elected to commit to the Seminoles prior to his junior season. Florida State is a program that he's always held in high regard and it's a plus that it's close to home as well.

"It's close to home. I've always been a big fan of FSU and I've always wanted to come here," Mashburn said. "I saw coach Norvell was building a great place and a great team to build a national championship soon."

During his visit for Junior Day, Mashburn got a chance to see more of the campus and sit down with the coaches for position group meetings. Defensive line coach Odell Haggins, who would be his primary coach at the next level, offered him so advice while watching film.

"He's telling me to get better in my stance and fire off with more power and more leverage," Mashburn said. "Split double teams to get the offensive linemen off me."

Prior to the conclusion of the trip, Mashburn met with head coach Mike Norvell. The two have built a great bond, according to Mashburn.

"We was just talking about the team," Mashburn said. "We have a great bond so we were just catching up."

Mashburn has upcoming visits scheduled to UCF and UAB. He plans to return to Florida State in the spring to watch the team practice. Mashburn will be an early enrollee after he signs in December.

"See the team produce and produce on a higher level," Mashburn said. "Get 1% better every day. And see the class of 2023 coming in."

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive tackle is regarded as the No. 665 overall prospect, the No. 54 DL, and the No. 111 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

