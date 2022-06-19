FSU DT commit KJ Sampson planning three official visits

Sampson was in Tallahassee on Saturday for an unofficial visit. It was his first time back on campus since committing in March.

The Seminoles received a welcome surprise back in March when top 2023 defensive tackle KJ Sampson committed to Florida State during Junior Day. Three months later, Sampson returned to Tallahassee for the first time since his original pledge for an unofficial visit.

While he was only on campus for one day, Sampson was able to spend time around the coaching staff and become more familiar with his surroundings.

"It was great, it's home," Sampson said. "Just trying to make it feel like home each and every time I come here. I had a good time. I just got to network with some people, try to get some more recruits to come in."

Florida State has been consistent with Sampson since the jump. The message and the vibe never changes which is something he can't say about every program that's recruiting him.

"I would definitely say that every time you come, it's the same thing every time," Sampson said. "It's not like some other schools where one time it's this and another time it's something else. It's definitely the consistency you have with FSU."

When Sampson arrived on Saturday morning, he was greeted by defensive line coach Odell Haggins. The two have built a close relationship and Sampson is looking forward to learning from the veteran coach one day.

"Coach Odell, to me he's like my grandad," Sampson said. "I see a lot of qualities that I saw in my grandad that I see in him. So just to be able coached by somebody that's actually going to care about me when I get here and to be able to play for a really good coach that has a really good background. With all the dudes that he's gotten into the NFL, it's just a good experience for me."

Alongside Haggins was Florida State's newest defensive lineman, Ayobami Tifase, who introduced himself to Sampson. Tifase accompanied him during his tour of campus and was around him throughout the day.

Sampson is interested to see how Tifase transitions to the program this summer since he'll be in the same position a year from now.

"Ayo, he's pretty cool. He's laid back, chill. I think me and him have a lot in common. We're both mama's boys," Sampson said. "It'll be nice to see what happens and how he does everything because he's coming in the summer and I'll be coming in the summer. He's definitely someone I'm going to lean to see how it goes and what to expect."

Sampson is in the process of setting up official visits. He'll officially visit North Carolina next weekend and a trip to North Carolina State is also on the docket. Sampson will be back at Florida State on October 29 for an official visit during the weekend the Seminoles match up with Georgia Tech.

The North Carolina native remains steadfast in his commitment to FSU.

"Still committed to Florida State," Sampson said. "Don't plan on changing it. I mean, I'm taking other visits but I don't plan to change."

Over the last week, the Seminoles have added two more commitments to #Tribe23, JUCO defensive end Jaden Jones and safety Quindarrius Jones. Sampson believes that the class is only growing closer and that everything is progressing well.

"Tribe23 is going great. We're getting stronger, we're getting more chemistry together," Sampson said. "It's harder to get everyone together just because, most of them live in Florida, some of us don't, I don't live in Florida. It's kind of hard to build chemistry when you're not able to be with each other but we try to build chemistry over the phone. Check in all the time so it's going really good."

With the end of June approaching, the Seminoles currently hold eight commitments in their 2023 class. The haul ranks No. 37 in the country according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



