FSU QB signee AJ Duffy impresses at Under Armour Game

The future 'Nole had a great week of practice and led two touchdown drives on Sunday.

Florida State quarterback signee AJ Duffy came prepared to show off his talents at the Under Armour All America practices and game. Duffy had three strong showings during the practices as he stood out from his competition. During accuracy drills, his touch was on display as he won the QB shootout by a dominating 30 points.

Due to his strong performance in practice, Duffy started at QB for Team Icon during the All-America game. On the first drive, Duffy connected with Missouri signee Luther Burden for a 65 yard touchdown giving Team Icon a 7-0 lead.

The following drive, Duffy led an impressive 18-play drive leading to a rushing touchdown from Penn State commit and former high school teammate Kaytron Allen. Duffy completed two passes on the drive and converted a 3rd down with an athletic 20+ yard scramble. He showed off his cadence as he drew multiple defenders offside for a first down. Team Icon taking a 14-0 lead looked strong under Duffy's play.

During the second half, Duffy appeared on the field twice more. The first drive he was put in a stressful 3rd and 21 as he threw off his back foot resulting in an interception by USC signee Zion Branch. Duffy bounced back on the next drive as he continued to show his athletic ability, scrambling and making a successful red-zone read.

Duffy finished the day 5 of 16 with 97 yards and a touchdown beating Team Legends 23-17.