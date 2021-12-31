Five transfer portal options for Florida State to keep your eyes on

The Transfer Portal has been a useful tool for head coach Mike Norvell during his first two seasons at Florida State. The Seminoles have landed multiple impact players out of the portal, including stars such as Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas, and Jashaun Corbin. In fact, seven of the program's eight All-ACC selections in 2021 began their careers with other schools.

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback picks up offer from Big Ten school

The coaching staff is looking to bring in a vast number of transfers once again in 2022. Florida State has already landed five transfers; offensive lineman Bless Harris, offensive lineman Kayden Lyles, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, and defensive back Jared Verse. That number projects to move into the double digits before everything is all said and done.

Now that the Early Signing Period is over, the Seminoles' focus is turning nearly entirely towards the transfer market. There could still be some high school additions but those will likely be few and far between.

Here are five realistic transfer portion options to keep your eyes on for Florida State.

1. Jared Verse, Defensive End

The top option on the board right now is Albany defensive end transfer Jared Verse. Florida State has a massive need on the edge with Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas moving on. They failed to fill that hole during the Early Signing Period and now will need to do it in the portal. Verse is one of the most talented players available and he has the ability to make an immediate impact (9.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2021).

Verse visited Florida State earlier this month and the Seminoles look to be firmly in his recruitment along with Tennessee, LSU, and others. During the trip, he spoke with Johnson and Thomas, two other defensive ends who transferred into Tallahassee and saw those decisions pay off.

READ MORE: Two Florida State signees set to participate in 2022 Under Armour All-America Game

"It was an eye-opening experience," Verse said. "I got to sit down and speak with Pop [Keir Thomas], me and him spoke more about campus lifestyle, how his change was. Me and Jermaine [Johnson], really sat down and talked the football stuff. How his relationship with the coaches was and how he expects mine to be."

As a January enrollee, it's expected that Verse will announce a commitment within the next two weeks. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.

2. Deuce Spann, Wide Receiver

The Seminoles have already done a solid job of addressing the need at wide receiver after failing to land a wideout during the Early Signing Period. Last week, the coaching staff welcomed former Oregon wide receiver, Mycah Pittman, and former Arizona State wide receiver, Johnny Wilson, into the fold. There's no certain option in the high school ranks so it's very possible that Florida State looks to add up to two more transfer receivers.

Spann entered the transfer portal last week and he's informed NoleGameday that head coach Mike Norvell is among the staff members that have been in contact with him. He began his college career as a quarterback but moved to wide receiver during fall camp. Spann played in nine games during the 2021 season, recording five catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

The Florida native has tantalizing athletic ability, standing at 6-foot-4, 195-pounds, Spann has legitimate 4.3 speed. It's been reported that he's considering a commitment this week and the Seminoles are among the top contenders to land him. Spann will enroll in January with four years of eligibility remaining.

3. Taj Harris, Wide Receiver

Harris is in a strange scenario but Florida State could still land him depending on how things play out. He announced his transfer from Syracuse in October and committed to Kentucky in November. It seemed like his recruitment was over until Harris was forced to decommit from the Wildcats due to academic concerns.

The Seminoles have been involved with Harris but it looks like they're waiting to confirm that he'll qualify. He has ties to Director of High School Relations, Ryan Bartow, who held the same role at Syracuse in 2020.

READ MORE: Florida State offers defensive line transfer from Hawaii

The New Jersey native was a three-year starter for the Orange. He totaled 151 catches for 2028 yards and ten touchdowns during his career at Syracuse. It's expected that Harris will have two years of eligibility remaining.

4. Jonah Laulu, Defensive Line

As mentioned previously, the need at defensive end is pretty dire and Laulu is a versatile option. He can contribute on either the edge or interior depending on the situation and he moved around a lot with Hawaii. It's clear that Laulu is going to be highly sought after as Florida State, Miami, Georgia, USC, LSU, and Oklahoma are among some of the teams that have offered him since he entered the portal on Tuesday.

Laulu recorded 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and four sacks during the 2021 season. He has started 18 games during his career and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

5. Ivan Pace Jr, Linebacker

Another area on the roster that is in need of an upgrade is the linebackers. Florida State only signed one linebacker, Omar Graham Jr, during the Early Signing Period and is currently projected to enter the 2022 offseason with seven scholarship players at the position. It's imperative to add a contributor to the unit from the transfer portal.

To this point, it has been mostly slim pickings at linebacker in the portal. With that being said, Pace Jr. is one of the best players available at the position at this time. He had a breakout 2021 season with Miami (OH) that concluded with him being named MAC Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-MAC. Pace Jr. started 13 games, recording 125 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Florida State has shown some early interest but Pace Jr. has not reported a public offer from the Seminoles. It's anticipated that he'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook