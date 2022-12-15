FSU Quarterback commit earns offer from Oklahoma

Recruiting season is in full swing as teams around the country visit prospects to build relationships and extend scholarship offers. Florida State's coaching staff has been on the road throughout the week as the Seminoles prepare to host a massive recruiting weekend on the eve of the beginning of the Early Signing Period.

On Wednesday night, Oklahoma offered four-star quarterback and Florida State commitment, Luke Kromenhoek. The offer was extended by offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Jeff Lebby.

The Sooners are the latest team to join Kromenhoek's recruitment since he guided Benedictine High School to a state championship in his first season as the starter. On the season, he completed 171/263 passes (65%) for 2,576 yards with 24 touchdowns to three interceptions. Kromenhoek also added 139 carries for 453 yards and seven more scores.

The Georgia native has remained steadfast in his commitment to Florida State since the spring. A large part of that is due to his relationship with quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz.

"He's a great guy," Kromenhoek said previously. "I love being around him. I love the energy that he brings to the game. I could definitely see myself being with him out there on the field, learning from him."

Kromenhoek is regarded as the No. 95 overall prospect, the No. 9 QB, and the No. 17 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class. Florida State holds seven commitments in the recruiting cycle and is ranked as the No. 5 class in the country.

The Seminoles will take on Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl on December 29.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



