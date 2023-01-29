FSU WR Signee Goldie Lawrence 'ready to get to work' with the Seminoles

Florida State's 2023 class is all but wrapped up ahead of the traditional National Signing Day. Regardless, the Seminoles hosted two prospects on campus for Official visits over the weekend - three-star linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner and three-star wide receiver Darren 'Goldie' Lawrence.

Though Lawrence signed with FSU in December, he never officially visited the program during the recruiting process. That meant it was only right for the coaching staff to bring he and his family in on the final weekend they were able to do so.

Overall, it sounds like things went well and Lawrence is bringing a work ethic to Tallahassee.

"I loved it. Can't wait to be here," Lawrence said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis.

"Can't wait to get up here and work with my guys," Lawrence continued. "It's almost time."

The trip gave Lawrence an opportunity to view one of Florida State's Tour of Duty sessions. He was surprised by the intensity of the workout.

"They was working," Lawrence said. "I'm ready to get to work too."

During the visit, the Florida native had meetings with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and head coach Mike Norvell. They're ready to get him to Florida State in the summer.

"Excited. Just telling me they're excited about me, ready for me to be here too," Lawrence said. "Get to work."

Lawrence is one piece of a trio of talented wide receivers that signed with Florida State as members of the 2023 class. Five-star Hykeem Williams and four-star Vandrevius Jacobs have already enrolled and will go through offseason conditioning and spring practice with the Seminoles.

They've told him about what some of the process is like.

"I mean we talk every now and then," Lawrence said. "Just a lot of work. He [Dre] just lets me know what it is. Be real."

Does Lawrence have any goals or expectations in mind as he prepares to begin his college career?

"Just coming here to work," Lawrence said. "Whatever the team needs."

Lawrence is expected to enroll at Florida State in June alongside the other summer newcomers.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 490 overall prospect, the No. 68 WR, and the No. 87 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class.

