Jeremiah Byers details decision to continue college career at Florida State

Florida State is utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal to reload different aspects of its roster for the fourth consecutive recruiting cycle under head coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles have already landed six commitments out of the portal, including three players along the offensive line and two tight ends. More are expected to jump on board in the near future too.

On Monday, FSU secured one of its most coveted transfer portal prospects in former UTEP right tackle, Jeremiah Byers. Following four years with the Miners, he felt like it was time to look for a different opportunity that can eventually help him reach the NFL.

"El Paso was great. I loved UTEP, I loved the people there but I just felt like it was time for me to move on and to find a better place for my career. At the end of the day, this is all a business," Byers said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I love UTEP because it was my foundation and that's where I started. Without them, I wouldn't be able to be at Florida State so I thank them for that but I just feel like it was time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life."

Byers announced his decision to enter the portal on December 2 and officially entered on December 5. The Seminoles were among multiple programs to reach out the same day. The attention wasn't something Byers had experienced while being recruited out of high school.

"It was a blessing. Everybody that contacted me was a blessing because in high school I wasn't really a highly favored recruit," Byers said. "I wasn't getting too many big looks from P5s or anything like that. When you get that first phone call it's like 'wow' it's a blessing. That's all I can really say. God has blessed me to be in this position."

After receiving interest from colleges across the country, Byers elected to visit Florida State, Maryland, Oregon, and Ohio State. The trips came in a short period of time but he gathered enough information to sit down with his family and make a decision.

"It was good. I felt like out of all my offers, those four schools were the schools I felt the most comfortable with taking a visit to," Byers said. "Then once I seen all four and coming back home, I just realized Florida State was the best one that felt like home to me. Prayed on it, talked to my family about it, and that's when we made our decision.

Throughout the decision-making process, Florida State was the program where Byers felt like he needed to be.

"It felt the most like home for me," Byers said. "Pertaining to coach Atkins and Coach Norvell, the talks I had with them felt real genuine. It felt like a place where I needed to be and where they wanted me to be at."

The Texas native called offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, Alex Atkins on Monday to inform him that he'd be pledging to the Seminoles. Norvell grabbed the phone and the two coaches started celebrating.

"I told them that day that I posted the commitment. Their reaction was pretty cool," Byers said. "Coach Norvell took the phone from coach Atkins when I facetimed coach Atkins to let him know. They were pretty excited, screaming and everything in the phone. It was pretty loud."

The Seminoles are building plenty of momentum for the 2023 season with their haul in the transfer portal and a plethora of current players returning to the program for another season. That factored into Byers' choice but what really caught his eye is how the players compete in practice at FSU.

"That played a factor but not a big factor in my decision. Wherever I go, it's all about winning for me," Byers said. "Seeing how the, dudes work up at Florida State when I came on my visit and seen the practice, it just felt like every day out there is a performance. You've got to bring your best no matter what it is or how you're feeling that day if you want to get on the field. I'm just ready to get up there and work."

Byers met with players such as redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis, redshirt sophomore center Maurice Smith, and redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Robert Scott during his Official Visit.

"They just told me that I better come ready to work," Byers said. "It ain't going to be easy but it's going to be worth it."

Another piece of the trip that sold Byers on the Seminoles was interacting with coach Norvell. He feels like the coaching staff at FSU will push him to be his best while also looking out for his interests.

"That man coach Norvell stays ready, stays with the juice. That's what stood out to me. There's not a day that's a dull day with him," Byers said. "I feel like they will be the ones that push will me the hardest when it comes to this next chapter of my life but also love me the hardest as well."

Florida State is planning to utilize Byers at right tackle and right guard. He played primarily tackle at UTEP, where he started in 30 of his 33 career appearances, including 25 straight starts over the last two seasons. Byers was named first-team all-conference following his performance in 2022.

What were some of his first impressions of his new position coach in Tallahassee?

"A real dude. He doesn't sit there and try and like sell you if that makes sense," Byers said. "He's going to keep it 100% with you no matter what you say or what's going on. Never going to sit there and try to sell you a dream, he's going to give it to you straight up. I like that about him."

The 6-foot-4, 331-pound offensive lineman will continue to train up on his own until he arrives at Florida State. Byers said he plans to officially enroll at the university on January 3 or 4.

"I'll just be focusing on getting better, staying at home training," Byers said. "Making sure that when I come up there I'm prepared, not coming up there not ready."

It's anticipated that Byers will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at Florida State. He'll be a candidate to start at either spot on the right side of the line. It'll be interesting to see how the competition shakes out over the spring and summer in Tallahassee.

