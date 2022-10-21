LOOK: Mike Norvell uses helicopter to drop in on top running back

Florida State is in the midst of its second BYE week of the season. The Seminoles' coaching staff is utilizing the extra time over the next few days to hit the recruiting trail. In the process, the staff has been visiting top prospects and putting out a ton of new offers.

On Thursday, head coach Mike Norvell arrived at Edgewater High School in style. Norvell dropped in on a helicopter to check out the program and get an eye on four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. He made an impression in the process.

FSU hosted Baxter Jr. and his family for an unofficial visit against Clemson.

Baxter Jr. is committed to Texas but he was previously pledged to Florida State up until April 2021. The Seminoles are pulling out all of the stops to get back involved with the Florida native. The coaching staff has clearly gotten his attention after the last two weeks. Baxter Jr. is expected to take an official visit to Tallahassee for the home game against Georgia Tech next weekend.

A stocky running back, he's recorded 134 carries for 1,213 yards (9.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns on the ground during his senior season. That includes four games of 200+ yards and four games where he scored 2+ touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 29 overall prospect, the No. 2 RB, and the No. 7 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

