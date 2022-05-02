Skip to main content

Offensive Lineman with ties to Alex Atkins enters Transfer Portal

This might be a recruitment worth paying attention to.

Florida State is expected to explore the transfer portal throughout the coming weeks to fill out its 2022 roster. As of now, the Seminoles sit at 81 of 85 allocated scholarships but that number could fluctuate depending on if any current players elect to transfer. The May 1 deadline has passed but names won't appear in the portal until up to 48 hours after they enter. 

READ MORE: Odell Beckham calls out Cam Akers about jersey number change

The offensive line is a key unit where the coaching staff is looking to add depth. To this point, there have been a lack of quality options available. However, a new name emerged on the board that has ties to offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, Alex Atkins.

Capture

Charlotte offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Atkins held the same role at Charlotte in 2019, when Emmanuel went from a two-year reserve to a player that started in 12 games at left guard and right tackle.

The North Carolina native continued to show his versatility with the 49ers after Atkins was hired at Florida State. He started six games at left tackle in 2020 and followed that up with five starts at left guard and two starts at right guard this past season. All in all, he's started his last 25 games at Charlotte in which he's appeared in.

Now that Emmanuel is officially in the portal, NoleGameday will be monitoring to see if Florida State reaches out. There is certainly an interesting connection between Atkins and Emmanuel.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

READ MORE: Four Seminoles listed on Sports Illustrated's 2023 NFL Draft Big Board

Considering his 6-foot-2, 306-pound frame, the expectation is that Emmanuel would slot in as a guard if he were to transfer to Florida State. The left side is fairly locked down with veteran Dillan Gibbons. However, if Emmanuel were to be a reliable right guard, it would let Atkins decide on two of Robert Scott, Darius Washington, and Bless Harris to man the tackle spots.

A potential addition would also boost the overall depth of the unit. The Seminoles feel comfortable about Gibbons, Scott, Washington, Harris, Maurice Smith, and Kayden Lyles. Adding Emmanuel to that would provide another piece in the event of injuries throughout the season. If one of Bryson Estes, Lloyd Willis, or Rod Orr can turn into a contributor, the depth goes from shaky to solid.

Stick with NoleGameday for coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Capture
Recruiting

Offensive Lineman with ties to Alex Atkins enters Transfer Portal

By Dustin Lewis11 seconds ago
USATSI_17198789 (4)
Football

Four Seminoles listed on Sports Illustrated's 2023 NFL Draft Big Board

By Dustin Lewis2 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Pro Noles

Odell Beckham Jr. calls out Cam Akers about jersey number change

By Charleston Bowles5 hours ago
FB5428AF-5859-408E-967D-09423E5E7C68
Pro Noles

FSU defensive end signs undrafted free agent deal with Los Angeles Rams

By Nate GreerMay 1, 2022
31B55CDA-8FB0-4EBF-B024-57E0B0CDCFFA
Pro Noles

Florida State wide receiver signs undrafted free-agent deal with Panthers

By Nate GreerApr 30, 2022
USATSI_17226608 (2)
Pro Noles

Former FSU Running Back Jashaun Corbin signs undrafted free agent deal

By Maddox NebelApr 30, 2022
USATSI_18169786
Pro Noles

The NFL world reacts to the New York Jets selecting Jermaine Johnson No. 26 overall

By Dustin LewisApr 28, 2022
61B092C1-7E49-41DF-96BD-A24EE1C31CC7
Pro Noles

BREAKING: Jermaine Johnson selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Dustin LewisApr 28, 2022