Offensive Lineman with ties to Alex Atkins enters Transfer Portal

Florida State is expected to explore the transfer portal throughout the coming weeks to fill out its 2022 roster. As of now, the Seminoles sit at 81 of 85 allocated scholarships but that number could fluctuate depending on if any current players elect to transfer. The May 1 deadline has passed but names won't appear in the portal until up to 48 hours after they enter.

The offensive line is a key unit where the coaching staff is looking to add depth. To this point, there have been a lack of quality options available. However, a new name emerged on the board that has ties to offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, Alex Atkins.

Charlotte offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Atkins held the same role at Charlotte in 2019, when Emmanuel went from a two-year reserve to a player that started in 12 games at left guard and right tackle.

The North Carolina native continued to show his versatility with the 49ers after Atkins was hired at Florida State. He started six games at left tackle in 2020 and followed that up with five starts at left guard and two starts at right guard this past season. All in all, he's started his last 25 games at Charlotte in which he's appeared in.

Now that Emmanuel is officially in the portal, NoleGameday will be monitoring to see if Florida State reaches out. There is certainly an interesting connection between Atkins and Emmanuel.

Considering his 6-foot-2, 306-pound frame, the expectation is that Emmanuel would slot in as a guard if he were to transfer to Florida State. The left side is fairly locked down with veteran Dillan Gibbons. However, if Emmanuel were to be a reliable right guard, it would let Atkins decide on two of Robert Scott, Darius Washington, and Bless Harris to man the tackle spots.

A potential addition would also boost the overall depth of the unit. The Seminoles feel comfortable about Gibbons, Scott, Washington, Harris, Maurice Smith, and Kayden Lyles. Adding Emmanuel to that would provide another piece in the event of injuries throughout the season. If one of Bryson Estes, Lloyd Willis, or Rod Orr can turn into a contributor, the depth goes from shaky to solid.

