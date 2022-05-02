Odell Bekham Jr. calls out Cam Akers about jersey number change

The Los Angeles Rams are the defending Super Bowl Champions and have some of the most prominent players in the National Football League (NFL) in Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and former ‘Nole Jalen Ramsey.

However, there might be a bit of tension brewing between former Florida State running back Cam Akers, who is entering his third year in Los Angeles, and former Rams wide receiver and current free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

Akers spent his first two years wearing No. 23 but ESPN reporter Adam Schefter announced Akers’ decision to switch to No. 3 in this post. Akers wore No. 3 at Florida State from 2017-19, where he accumulated 3361 career scrimmage yards along with 34 touchdowns. Akers still holds the record for single-season rushing yards by a freshman (1,025 yards).

Two days after the announcement, Beckham Jr. tweeted and expressed a bit of displeasure with his former teammate.

“We were in negotiations for it and he just stoppped responding to me! Yeaaaa I’m puttin him on blast cause he didn’t wanna text back.”

Beckham Jr joined the Rams after being released by the Cleveland Browns Nov. 5, 2021. In 11 games for Los Angeles, Beckham wore No. 3, which he also wore at LSU from 2011-13. However, after Beckham Jr signed, Akers made it clear No. 3 would be his after the season in this tweet.

Beckham Jr remains a free agent, and hasn’t re-signed with the Rams or found a home elsewhere.

The confusion between Akers and Beckham Jr regarding the No. 3 jersey might seem of little importance but could hurt the chances of Beckham Jr returning to Los Angeles.

Nonetheless, Akers will wear No. 3 as he spearheads the Rams backfield for head coach Sean Mcvay in 2022. Akers played five games in 2021, including all four playoff games, after tearing his Achilles in preseason camp.

