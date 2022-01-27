Recently offfered 2023 running back Xavier Terrell speaks after visit to Florida State

Recent 2023 running back offer Xavier Terrell was one of the recruits on campus this past weekend. Checking out the school for the first time Terrell came away impressed with Mike Norvell and his staff.

Saint Thomas Aquinas running back Xavier Terrell was able to make it to Tallahassee this past weekend to check out the Seminoles program in person. Getting the chance to see Doak Campbell Stadium, as well as getting in-person face-to-face time with the coaches, are the highlights of a quality visit for the in-state back.

READ MORE: Florida State brings on new defensive Graduate Assistant

“It was good to finally get on campus,” Terrell said. “Coach Norvell and the entire FSU football staff showed my family and I a great time. Stepping on the field with the video playing was a surreal feeling. I can only imagine how it is on game day.”

“My family and I were able to have a one on one talk with Coach Norvell and Coach YAC (running back coach David Johnson),” Terrell continued. “There were many messages throughout the day. The two that stuck out to me the most was how important it is that their players not only succeed on the field but in the classroom as well, and the academic support they make available to the players. Secondly, was how important family is to Coach Norvell. I’m big on family and for Coach Norvell to express what family means to him and how family is a huge part of his program, meant everything to me.”

There are a handful of high-quality running backs in the NFL that played for Mike Norvell. According to the coaching staff at FSU, they compare Xavier to a rookie running back that plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

READ MORE: Florida State recruiting talented 2024 quarterback out of Indianapolis

“Coach YAC said that I reminded him of Kenneth Gainwell,” Terrell said. “Not only running between and outside the tackles but catching the ball out of the backfield and in the slot.”

The highlight of the visit was Terrell’s meeting with Coach Mike Norvell.

“My highlight of the visit was definitely the one-on-one meeting with Coach Norvell in his office,” Terrell said. “He talked briefly about my football skills, but he said he was more impressed with my character and who I am as a person. He spoke with my head coach at Saint Thomas Aquinas, Roger Harriot, about me. My mom and brother were impressed with the program. We were able to meet a player that enrolled early and spoke to him and his family.”

We’ll continue to track Xavier’s recruitment as we head into the spring.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!