Seminoles beginning to make three-star DB Chalil Cummings a priority

Florida State's second Junior Day of the year featured a range of defensive backs that the Seminoles are involved with. A trending name on the recruiting board to know is three-star defensive back Chalil Cummings out of Bradford High School. The staff is beginning to show him a lot of attention as head coach Mike Norvell recently visited his school via helicopter.

READ MORE: No. 1 TE Landen Thomas recaps surprise Junior Day visit to Florida State

On the trip, Cummings was actually the first prospect that Norvell saw. The way that the Seminoles are making him a priority has caught his attention.

"That that's a priority, not just a choice like the first school he goes to, that's a priority," Cummings said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "He's not doing it just to do it. He actually wants me to be here."

It didn't take long for him to reciprocate the interest by showing up on Florida State's campus for Junior Day. He enjoyed learning some aspects about the program that didn't only encompass its success between the lines.

"It was good. I liked it, actually," Cummings said. "It was real eventful. Coach Norvell, he was real. I like what he was telling me."



"First, the grade point average that he was saying, like when we first walked in, 3.1," Cummings continued. "That's big for a whole team, that's not regular. So I like that he’s big on grades and not just like your talent."

The trip gave him an opportunity to meet with new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. in person for the first time. He was excited to see the Seminoles bring in Surtain Sr., who offered him some tips on the visit that he can use moving forward.

"I felt like he was a good fit for it because he's been there and done that," Cummings said. "He can come back and tell the people who haven't been there yet what it takes.

"He was real good. He gave me some real good tips too and some real good advice for after high school," Cummings continued. "Tips on like surrounding yourself with the right people, make sure your grades are on point, be where you're supposed to be on time, stuff like that."

Coming out of his experience at Junior Day, Cummings holds Florida State in high regard. The Seminoles are among teams like Cincinnatti, Memphis, and USF that are beginning to stand out to him.

"They're a priority to me because I'm a priority to them," Cummings said.

"This is not just the place to come, this is the place to live for the rest of your life," Cummings continued. "They really care about your career. Not just your athletic career but also your academic career."

The Florida native was on campus for a spring practice last year. He plans to return in the spring again this time around to see how Surtain Sr. works with the defensive backs.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 371 overall prospect, the No. 47 ATH, and the No. 56 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

READ MORE: Seminoles stand on top for four-star WR TJ Abrams following two days on campus

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook