Seminoles Officially Add 15 In Early Signing Period

Julian Armella OL 6-6 285 Miami Beach, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas

Kanaya Charlton OL 6-5 354 Brunswick, Ga. Brunswick

Brian Courtney TE 6-3 223 Ashburn, Va. Independence

AJ Duffy QB 6-2 223 Murrieta, Calif. IMG Academy (Fla.)

Jaylen Early OL 6-4 320 Duncanville, Texas Duncanville

Omar Graham, Jr. LB 6-1 220 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Stranahan

Aaron Hester DE 6-1 237 Jacksonville, Fla. Fletcher

Rodney Hill RB 5-10 175 Statesboro, Ga. Bulloch Academy

Daniel Lyons DT 6-4 286 Miami, Fla. Homestead Senior

Jerrale Powers TE 6-4 238 Arlington, Texas Duncanville

Sam McCall DB 6-0 182 Lakeland, Fla. Lake Gibson

Daughtry Richardson OL 6-5 285 Tallahassee, Fla. Miami Central

Qae’shon Sapp OL 6-4 325 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County

Azareyeh Thomas DB 6-2 181 Niceville, Fla. Niceville

Bishop Thomas DT 6-2 301 New Orleans, La. Bishop Moore Catholic (Fla.)

Florida State’s Signing Class currently features

· 11 four- or five-star recruits

· Nine state championship game appearances

· Five offensive linemen who average 6’4.8” and 313.8 pounds

Florida State’s Signing Class current rankings

· No. 2 in ACC, No. 12 nationally in Rivals

· No. 2 in ACC, No. 13 nationally on 247 Composite

Julian Armella | OL | 6-6 | 285 | Miami Beach, Fla. | St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Five-star ranked as No. 1 prospect in Florida, No. 2 offensive tackle nationally and No. 16 overall in America by Rivals…rated as No. 5 interior offensive lineman in America and No. 18 overall prospect in Florida on 247 Composite…ranked 14th at his position and 36th in Florida by 247Sports…tabbed 170th in ESPN300…ranked 20th among all offensive tackles and No. 20 overall in Florida by ESPN…selected for All-American Bowl…played left tackle for St. Thomas Aquinas his senior season…has led Raiders to 13-1 record and 7A state championship game appearance in 2021…played junior season at Columbus High School in Miami, helping Explorers post perfect record while earning MaxPreps Junior All-America status…made varsity debut in 2019 playing right tackle at St. Thomas Aquinas…MaxPreps Sophomore All-American after helping Raiders win state championship with 15-0 record…son of Enzo Armella, who played nose guard at FSU from 1991-94 and was part of the 1993 national championship team.

Kanaya Charlton | OL | 6-5 | 354 | Brunswick, Ga. | Brunswick High School

Consensus three-star ranked 30th among offensive guards in America and No. 65 among all prospects from Georgia by Rivals…rated as No. 70 interior offensive lineman nationally and No. 122 overall prospect in Georgia on 247 Composite…tabbed 64th among offensive guards nationally and 121st among prospects from Georgia by ESPN…ranked 103rd among all interior linemen in Class of 2022 by 247Sports…helped lead Pirates to second round of 2021 GHSA AAAAAA playoffs with 11-1 record…blocked for offense that rushed for 45 touchdowns and averaged 6.1 yards per carry.

Brian Courtney | TE | 6-3 | 223 | Ashburn, Va. | Independence High School

Consensus three-star prospect…ranked as No. 18 prospect in Virginia and No. 46 athlete nationally by 247Sports…rated as No. 27 prospect in Virginia and No. 86 among all athletes in Class of 2022 by ESPN…rated No. 27 in Virginia and No. 70 athlete nationally on 247 Composite…ranked as No. 32 overall prospect from Virginia by Rivals…played quarterback in high school where he accounted for 6,885 yards of total offense and 75 touchdowns…tallied 1,117 yards passing with eight touchdowns in six games played during senior season…added 763 yards rushing and 11 TDs…completed 51 passes for 672 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games his junior year…added 1,227 yards rushing on 163 carries and 15 touchdowns while averaging 175.3 yards per game…accounted for seven touchdowns and recorded 4.0 sacks in 63-44 win over Strasburg…voted team captain as a sophomore…accounted for 3,106 yards of total offense in 11 games…threw for 1,685 yards on 107 completions and 10 touchdowns…added 1,421 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns.

AJ Duffy | QB | 6-2 | 223 | Murrieta, Calif. | IMG Academy (Fla.)

Consensus four-star prospect…tabbed 39th in ESPN300 and ranked No. 3 nationally among quarterbacks and No. 7 overall in Florida by ESPN…rated as nation’s No. 8 quarterback prospect, No. 17 overall in Florida and No. 120 overall nationally on 247 Composite…ranked No. 9 at his position and No. 20 in Florida by Rivals…247Sports ranked him as nation’s 14th-best quarterback and No. 27 overall prospect in Florida…selected for Under Armour All-America Game and Elite 11 Finals…transferred to IMG Academy for senior season after junior year wiped out due to pandemic…as sophomore at Rancho Verde in California, led Mustangs to 11-1 overall record and quarterfinal round of CIF Division 2 Southern Section Championship…was 185-of-261 passing for 2,568 yards and 26 touchdowns while also adding 501 yards and four touchdowns rushing…helped lead Rancho Verde to 13 wins and CIF Division 2 Southern Section championship game during freshman season when he was 163-of-234 passing for 2,984 yards and 40 touchdowns with 316 yards and four touchdowns rushing.

Jaylen Early | OL | 6-4 | 320 | Duncanville, Texas | Duncanville High School

Consensus four-star prospect…ranked 296th in ESPN300…ESPN tabbed him as No. 6 offensive guard prospect nationally and 48th overall prospect from Texas…ranked as country’s No. 7 interior offensive lineman and No. 30 prospect from Texas by 247Sports…rated 14th nationally among interior offensive line prospects and 36th-best prospect in Texas on 247 Composite…ranked as No. 19 offensive tackle nationally and 33rd overall in Texas by Rivals…played tackle and guard during four years at Duncanville…helped lead Duncanville to 6A D1 state championship game in 2021…Panthers are averaging 50.1 points per game during his senior season…helped lead Duncanville to semifinal round of state playoffs his junior year with average of 45.6 points per game…earned first-team all-district honors at offensive tackle his sophomore season after helping Panthers finish 15-1 and advance to state championship game…freshman year played on team that won 14 games and played for state title… teammates with fellow signee Jerrale Powers.

Omar Graham, Jr. | LB | 6-1 | 220 | Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Stranahan High School

Three-star prospect ranked 32nd among all outside linebacker prospects in America and 65th overall prospect from Florida by Rivals…ESPN tabbed him 44th nationally among outside linebackers and 87th among Class of 2022 from Florida…rated as 61st-best linebacker prospect in America and No. 84 overall prospect in Florida on 247 Composite…ranked 89th nationally at his position and 91st among all prospects from Florida by 247Sports…helped Stranahan reach regional semifinal round of 5A state playoffs his senior season…recorded 102 tackles, including 40.0 for loss with 23.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles while also rushing for 551 yards and 12 touchdowns…played three games during pandemic-shortened junior season and registered 38 tackles, including 11.0 for loss with 9.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Aaron Hester | DE | 6-1 | 237 | Jacksonville, Fla. | Fletcher High School

Rated as four-star prospect by ESPN…ranked 24th nationally at his position and No. 61 overall in Florida by Rivals…ranked 27th among edge defenders in Class of 2022 and No. 67 overall prospect from Florida by 247Sports…rated as No. 34 edge player nationally and No. 63 overall prospect from Florida on 247 Composite…ranked 34th among nation’s defensive ends and 62nd overall from Florida by ESPN…played in 10 games for Fletcher his senior season…recorded 46 tackles, 14.0 for loss with 5.0 sacks, 26 quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles…added 12 carries for 33 yards and one touchdown…Florida Times-Union third-team All-First Coast selection in 2020…earned all-district honors as a sophomore…also competed in track and field at Fletcher…son of Ron Hester who played for FSU from 1978-81 and was selected in sixth round of 1982 NFL Draft by Miami Dolphins.

Rodney Hill | RB | 5-10 | 175 | Statesboro, Ga. | Bulloch Academy

Four-star prospect rated 235th in ESPN300…rated as No. 15 athlete nationally and 25th-best prospect in Georgia by ESPN…rated 26th athlete prospect in Class of 2022 and No. 45 overall in Georgia on 247 Composite…ranked 34th among athletes and 49th in Georgia by 247Sports…ranked as nation’s 42nd-best running back and 68th overall from Georgia by Rivals…rushed 38 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 9.1 yards per carry, during senior season…also caught 12 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown…over his final two seasons, totaled 1,242 all-purpose yards with average of 138.0 yards per game…took snaps at wide receiver, running back and defensive back for Bulloch over final two seasons…also ran track and played basketball at Bulloch.

Daniel Lyons | DT | 6-4 | 286 | Miami, Fla. | Homestead Senior High School

Ranked as four-star prospect by ESPN…tabbed No. 24 defensive tackle prospect in America and 40th-best overall prospect from Florida by ESPN…ranked 36th nationally among defensive tackles and as No. 67 overall prospect from Florida according to Rivals…rated as No. 62 defensive lineman nationally and No. 62 overall prospect in Florida on 247 Composite…ranked 64th among defensive linemen and 60th in Florida in Class of 2022 by 247Sports…amassed 58 tackles, 25.0 for loss with 6.0 sacks, and five quarterback hurries in 10 games senior year…Miami Herald 8A-6A first-team All-Dade selection in 2020…tallied 34 tackles as a junior, including 10.0 for loss with 5.0 sacks.

Sam McCall | DB | 6-0 | 182 | Lakeland, Fla. | Lake Gibson High School

Composite five-star…ranked 32nd in ESPN300…tabbed as No. 2 athlete nationally and No. 6 overall prospect in Florida by ESPN…rated as No. 3 safety in America, No. 7 overall prospect from Florida and No. 31 among all prospects in Class of 2022 on 247 Composite…ranked No. 3 nationally at his position, No. 6 in Florida and No. 29 overall nationally by 247Sports…rated No. 5 safety nationally, No. 10 prospect in Florida and No. 65 overall in America by Rivals…invited to Under Armour All-America Game…played offense and defense at Lake Gibson, helping lead Braves to semifinal round of 6A state playoffs his senior season…nabbed four interceptions with seven pass breakups while also making 52 receptions for 903 yards and 10 touchdowns his junior year to help Lake Gibson reach regional final round of state playoffs…earned first-team all-county honors as a sophomore after making 32 catches and scoring seven touchdowns while also playing defense for team that won 11 games and advanced to second round of state playoffs…made varsity as a freshman and registered 53 tackles and two kickoff return touchdowns…also played basketball and ran track at Lake Gibson.

Jerrale Powers | TE | 6-4 | 238 | Arlington, Texas | Duncanville High School

Consensus three-star…ranked as nation’s 38th-best tight end prospect by ESPN…rated as No. 75 tight end nationally on 247 Composite…ranked as No. 82 tight end in America by 247Sports…helped lead Duncanville to 6A D1 state championship game in 2021…Panthers are averaging 50.1 points per game during his senior season…helped lead Duncanville to semifinal round of state playoffs his junior year with average of 45.6 points per game…finished junior season with nine catches for 118 yards and one touchdown…also ran track and competed in long jump and high jump at Duncanville…teammates with fellow signee Jaylen Early.

Daughtry Richardson | OL | 6-5 | 285 | Tallahassee, Fla. | Miami Central High School

Rated as four-star prospect, No. 32 offensive tackle nationally and No. 39 overall prospect in Florida by ESPN…ranked 37th among country’s offensive tackles and 60th overall prospect from Florida by Rivals…rated as No. 46 offensive tackle nationally and 78th overall prospect from Florida on 247 Composite…247Sports ranked him 71st among all offensive tackle prospects and 93rd overall prospect in Florida…helped lead Miami Central to 5A state championship, blocking for Rockets’ offense that averaged 41.8 points per game in 2021…played at Miami Edison his junior season as Red Raiders averaged 31.3 points per game and advanced to regional final round of 3A state playoffs…originally from Tallahassee, attended Godby High School his first two years and helped Cougars advance to regional final round of 5A state playoffs his sophomore season.

Qae’shon Sapp | OL | 6-4 | 325 | Leesburg, Ga. | Lee County High School

Composite four-star…ranked as No. 12 offensive guard nationally and No. 25 overall prospect in Georgia by Rivals…rated No. 27 among country’s offensive tackles and No. 33 overall prospect from Georgia on 247 Composite…tabbed No. 34 nationally at his position and 35th overall from Georgia by 247Sports…ranked as No. 43 offensive tackle and No. 43 prospect in Georgia by ESPN…during senior season, blocked for offense that averaged 39.9 points per game while winning 11 games and advancing to quarterfinal round of Georgia AAAAAA state playoffs…played right tackle during junior season, helping lead Lee County to state championship game and 12-2 final record while averaging 38.2 points per game.

Azareyeh Thomas | DB | 6-2 | 181 | Niceville, Fla. | Niceville High School

Consensus four-star prospect…ranked as No. 5 athlete nationally, No. 11 overall prospect in Florida and No. 67 overall in America by Rivals…rated nation’s No. 4 athlete, Florida’s 13th-best prospect and No. 93 overall nationally on 247 Composite…ranked No. 4 athlete nationally, No. 16 overall prospect from Florida and No. 109 overall by 247Sports…No. 133 on ESPN300…ranked as nation’s No. 7 safety and No. 15 overall prospect in Florida by ESPN…helped lead Niceville to second round of 2021 FHSAA 7A state playoffs…rushed for 421 yards, averaging 8.6 yards per carry, caught 33 passes for 438 yards and scored 17 total touchdowns…on defense, added two interceptions and recovered one fumble...Northwest Florida Daily News Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year his junior season after leading Niceville to state semifinals for first time since 2015...in five playoff games in 2020, accounted for 427 yards and six total touchdowns and did not allow touchdown all season playing defensive back.

Bishop Thomas | DT | 6-2 | 301 | New Orleans, La. | Bishop Moore Catholic (Fla.)

Rated as four-star recruit, No. 27 defensive tackle in America and No. 48 overall prospect from Florida by Rivals…rated as No. 66 defensive lineman nationally and No. 65 prospect in Florida on 247 Composite…ranked 86th in Florida according to 247Sports…ranked No. 56 defensive tackle in Class of 2022 by ESPN…made 37 tackles including 7.0 for loss during junior season…registered 3.0 sacks, forced one fumble and had one fumble recovery…Bishop Moore reached the region semifinals of the FHSAA 5A state playoffs in 2020.

