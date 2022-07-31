Top 2023 WR Hykeem Williams discusses multi-day unofficial visit to Florida State

Florida State ended off its summer recruiting slate with the second annual Seminole Showcase. Around 100 prospects were in Tallahassee to meet with the coaching staff, tour the campus, and compete inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

2023 wide receiver Hykeem Williams is one of the top remaining recruits on the board for the Seminoles. Williams took a multi-day unofficial visit to Florida State that included an appearance at the Seminole Showcase. Over the past few days, he's learned a lot about the coaches and players.

"They're just real. All the coaches, they're real, they ain't going to lie," Williams said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Then like, Florida State, the whole staff, the players, they're all working for one thing and they're going to put in the work."

READ MORE: First Day of Fall Camp Observations for Florida State

The five-star prospect was on the sidelines for two of Florida State's first three practices of the fall. He paid close attention to head coach Mike Norvell, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, the wide receivers and of course, his former teammate Omar Graham. Williams knows he'll be pushed if he chooses to spend his college career with the Seminoles.

"They put in work, for sure. Them boys work," Williams said. "They push each other every rep, no one is standing around. They're going to make sure you get your reps, they're going to make sure you're getting pushed no matter who it is. These boys working."

While Williams didn't work out during the Seminole Showcase, he hung around on the sidelines with coaches and other recruits. At one point, the Fort Lauderdale native started tossing a football around with Jalen Brown. Suddenly, two of the best receivers in the country were linking up.

"We just be vibing, you know?" Williams said. "We're from the same part of town so we just be cooling. Every time we see each other we say what's up."

The four days in Tallahassee have the Seminoles sitting in a good position in Williams' recruitment. They remain a strong contender for his pledge alongside Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, and Pittsburgh. This trip was about business.

"Good. Can't go no better," Williams said. "I like it. I been just in meetings, in practice. I didn't really come up here to hang out."

Relationships are a big factor in the Stranahan High School product's decision. He wants to go to a program where he truly feels at home. There's no doubt that Florida State has established relationships with Williams. However, it's clear that the Seminoles will need to show progress on the field to land his commitment.

"Having that connection with whoever I choose. Being comfortable," Williams said. "Having a great relationship with coaches, players. Making sure that I've actually been there and I'm comfortable there instead of in conversations."

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver was originally planning to make a commitment following his senior season but now he's moved that timeline up to September or October. He's scheduled to officially visit Florida State on November 24-26 which is the weekend that Florida comes to town.

Williams is regarded as the No. 19 overall prospect, the No. 2 WR and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the fall.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook