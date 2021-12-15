Travis Hunter releases message on choosing Jackson State

Wednesday brought the college football world the most shocking news in the history of recruiting as No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State during his signing ceremony.

Hunter grew up watching and idolizing Seminole legend Deion Sanders. Now, he'll get to personally learn from Sanders throughout his college career.

The Florida native released a message on social media that detailed his decision to spurn the Seminoles for the Tigers.

"Florida State has always been a beacon for me. I grew up down there, that's where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles. It's a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, that future is at Jackson State University."

"Jerry Rice, Doug Williams, and of course the legend, JSU's own Walter Payton - Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football. I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, making it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCU's may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community and a life-changing place to play football."

"I look forward to working with the iconic Deion Sanders, and especially my fellow Tigers. Along with coach Prime, they have made me feel like I'm already part of the team. Like I'm home. And I can't wait to welcome the next class of top athletes into the family of HBCUs."

