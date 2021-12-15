Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

The Early Signing Period is finally here as prospects around the country plan to sign their letters of intent throughout the next few days. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are looking for a homerun finish that could include a few surprises.

Florida State enters Wednesday with 16 verbal commitments. At least 14 of those pledges will sign during the Early Signing Period. Offensive lineman Antavious Woody is pushing his decision back while wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer is considering a potential flip.

The Seminoles have the No. 11 recruiting class in the country according to SI All-American. They could move inside the top-10 depending on how decisions with their targets play out.

We’ll track each signing below of all of the prospects that FSU is involved with along with their signing times, info, and more.

*Prospects are listed in their respective order of signing. All listed times are EST.

Committed Prospects

- Travis Hunter, Defensive Back

Signing Time: N/A. Hunter is expected to sign early Wednesday morning.

Info: Collins Hill High School, Suwannee, GA

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165-pounds

- Bishop Thomas, Defensive Line

Signing Time: N/A. Thomas is expected to sign early Wednesday morning.

Info: Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 301-pounds

- Jaylen Early, Offensive Line

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 8:30 a.m.

Info: Duncanville High School, Duncanville, TX

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 320-pounds

- Jerrale Powers, Tight End

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 8:30 a.m.

Info: Duncanville High School, Duncanville, TX

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 238-pounds

- Aaron Hester, Defensive End

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 9:00 a.m.

Info: Fletcher High School, Neptune Beach, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 221-pounds

- Daughtry Richardson, Offensive Line

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Info: Miami Central High School, Miami, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 285-pounds

- Sam McCall, Defensive Back

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m.

Info: Lake Gibson High School, Lakeland, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 180-pounds

- Daniel Lyons, Defensive Line

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 10:15 a.m.

Info: Homestead High School, Homestead, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 270-pounds

- Bless Harris, Offensive Line Transfer

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 11 a.m.

Info: St. Augustine High School, New Orleans, LA

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 315-pounds

- Omar Graham Jr, Linebacker

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 12:00 p.m.

Info: Stranahan High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 205-pounds

- Rodney Hill, Running Back

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 12:15 p.m.

Info: Bulloch Academy, Statesboro, GA

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 186-pounds

- Qae'Shon Sapp, Offensive Line

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 12:15 p.m.

Info: Lee County High School, Leesburg, GA

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 320-pounds

- AJ Duffy, Quarterback

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Info: Rancho Verde High School, Moreno, CA

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 203-pounds

- Devaughn Mortimer, Wide Receiver

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Info: Dillard High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 160-pounds

- Kanaya Charlton, Offensive Line

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 4:00 p.m.

Info: Brunswick High School, Brunswick, GA

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 351-pounds

- Brian Courtney, Tight End

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 4:00 p.m.

Info: Independence High School, Ashburn, VA

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 225-pounds

- Antavious Woody, Offensive Line

Signing Time: N/A. Woody will not announce his decision until February.

Info: LaFayette High School, LaFayette, AL

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 291-pounds

Targets that Florida State is pursuing

- Kevin Coleman, Wide Receiver

Signing Time: Coleman will not announce his decision until the All-American Bowl on January 8, 2022.

Info: St. Marys High School, Saint Louis, Missouri

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 170-pounds

- Jovantae Barnes, Running Back

Signing Time: Barnes will not announce his decision until the All-American Bowl on January 2, 2022.

Info: Desert Pines High School, Las Vegas, NV

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 190-pounds

- Julian Armella, Offensive Line

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15. St. Thomas Aquinas isn't having a ceremony so Armella's LOI could come in at any time.

Info: St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 295-pounds

- Camden Brown, Wide Receiver

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15. St. Thomas Aquinas isn't having a ceremony so Brown's LOI could come in at any time.

Info: St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 190-pounds

- Kiyaunta Goodwin, Offensive Line

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 8-11 a.m. Goodwin is announcing with multiple other players at the Takis National Signing day event and the time is flexible.

Info: Charlestown High School, Charlestown, IN

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 340-pounds

- Jake Johnson, Tight End

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 8:00 a.m.

Info: Oconee County, Bogart, GA

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 225-pounds

- Tyre West, Defensive Line

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 9:00 a.m.

Info: Tift County High School, Tifton, GA

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 280-pounds

- Wesley Bissainthe, Linebacker

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Info: Miami Central High School, Miami, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 205-pounds

- DeCarlos Nicholson, JUCO Defensive Back

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 10:15 a.m.

Info: Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Petal, MS

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200-pounds

- Trevion Williams, Defensive End

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 12:00

Info: Crystal Springs High School, Crystal Springs, MS

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 254-pounds

- Azareyeh Thomas, Defensive Back

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Info: Niceville High School, Niceville, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 177-pounds

- Nyjalik Kelly, Defensive End

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Info: Dillard High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 240-pounds

- Kamari Wilson, Defensive Back

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 4:00 p.m.

Info: IMG Academy, Fort Pierce, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 200-pounds

- Earl Little Jr, Defensive Back

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 4:40 p.m.

Info: American Heritage High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 175-pounds

- Marvin Jones Jr, Defensive End

Signing Time: Wednesday, December 15 at 4:40 p.m.

Info: American Heritage High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 245-pounds

- Kendrick Law, Athlete

Signing Time: Friday, December 17 at 4:00 p.m.

Info: Captain Shreve High School, Shreveport, LA

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 195-pounds

*Listed in order of signing time

