Trevion Williams evaluating options while softening commitment to FSU

One of Florida State’s best 2022 commitments, Trevion Williams, has re-opened his recruitment. According to local newspaper the Clarion Ledger, Williams has decided to re-evaluate his options while not fully being decommitted at this time.

During the summer commitment rush for Florida State they were able to land one of the nation’s premier pass-rushing defensive ends in Trevion Williams. At the time Williams’ recruitment was a little slow, but it was a dominating performance at the FSU camp, and others, during the summer that earned him the FSU offer and proved that he was one to watch in 2022.

While the move was expected it still stings quite a bit. FSU cannot lose blue-chip athletes with high ceilings like Trevion. While he didn’t full-on decommit yet, he told the Clarion Ledger that staying home is under strong consideration.

“I had my options weighed and I’ve sort of backed off of FSU a little bit to weigh my options again,” Williams told the Clarion Ledger. “I’m trying to stay close to home. Or if I can get a better offer for what I feel like is best for me to get to the next level.”

While FSU is still an option it looks like Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, and Oregon are the teams Williams is looking at at this time.