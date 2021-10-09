    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Trevion Williams evaluating options while softening commitment to FSU

    Something to keep an eye on for FSU's 2022 class...
    Author:

    One of Florida State’s best 2022 commitments, Trevion Williams, has re-opened his recruitment. According to local newspaper the Clarion Ledger, Williams has decided to re-evaluate his options while not fully being decommitted at this time. 

    During the summer commitment rush for Florida State they were able to land one of the nation’s premier pass-rushing defensive ends in Trevion Williams. At the time Williams’ recruitment was a little slow, but it was a dominating performance at the FSU camp, and others, during the summer that earned him the FSU offer and proved that he was one to watch in 2022.

    READ MORE: QB commit AJ Duffy "locked in all the way" with Florida State

    While the move was expected it still stings quite a bit. FSU cannot lose blue-chip athletes with high ceilings like Trevion. While he didn’t full-on decommit yet, he told the Clarion Ledger that staying home is under strong consideration.

    No image description

    “I had my options weighed and I’ve sort of backed off of FSU a little bit to weigh my options again,” Williams told the Clarion Ledger. “I’m trying to stay close to home. Or if I can get a better offer for what I feel like is best for me to get to the next level.”

    READ MORE: Wide receiver with ties to FSU staff member enters Transfer Portal

    While FSU is still an option it looks like Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, and Oregon are the teams Williams is looking at at this time.

    IMG_D2F3E06A6036-1
    Recruiting

    Trevion Williams evaluating options while softening commitment to FSU

    35 seconds ago
    USATSI_15722368
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Julian Phillips announces his college commitment

    20 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Five-star forward Julian Phillips' commitment ceremony

    20 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    2023 TE commit Randy Pittman talks junior season, Florida State

    21 hours ago
    EwOY5zEWQAgzc9Y__1_.0
    Recruiting

    FSU commit Bishop Thomas ready to make positive impact in Tallahassee

    Oct 8, 2021
    USATSI_16879183
    Football

    Three bold predictions for Florida State at North Carolina

    Oct 8, 2021
    USATSI_16879238
    Recruiting

    NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles at North Carolina Tar Heels

    Oct 8, 2021
    USATSI_16881205
    Football

    GAME PREVIEW: Florida State at North Carolina

    Oct 7, 2021