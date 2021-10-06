Wide receiver with ties to Florida State staff member enters Transfer Portal

Florida State had a lot of success on the transfer market during the 2021 offseason. The Seminoles landed talents such as grad-transfer defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas, wide receiver Andrew Parchment, and defensive back Jammie Robinson. Some of these new faces will spend only one season in Tallahassee but others have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

READ MORE: Starting defensive lineman will miss remainder of season

One area on the team that has disappointed this season has been the wide receivers. Veterans Keyshawn Helton and Ontaria Wilson have been average at best, Parchment hasn't been what many expected, and the rest of the unit is a mix of raw, developing players. It's no secret that the room needs an influx of talent, hence why many are hoping Kevin Coleman signs with Florida State and Destyn Hill shows up in January.

However, both of them are true freshmen and it would be nice to have an experienced option to help offset the youth. Syracuse junior wide receiver Taj Harris entered the Transfer Portal earlier this week. During his career, Harris has totaled 151 receptions for 2,058 yards and ten touchdowns. The New Jersey native played in three games during the fall, catching 16 passes for 171 yards.

Harris' time with the Orange coincided with current Florida State Director of High School Relations, Ryan Bartow. Bartow held the same position at Syracuse in 2020 before being hired by the Seminoles in February. Assuming this season counts as a redshirt since he only participated in three games, Harris will likely have two seasons remaining at his next destination.

The Transfer Portal is a useful resource in the modern era of college football, especially with the new rule that allows players to find a home and be immediately eligible to play instead of having to sit out a season. Another temporary rule that plays in schools' favor is the expansion of the signing limit. Colleges can replace up to seven players who elect to transfer. That means a max recruiting class of 32 players (25 high school recruits + 7 transfers).

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for North Carolina Tar Heels

One thing is for sure, it should make for an interesting couple of months with the Early Signing Period quickly approaching.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook