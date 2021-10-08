    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Five-star forward Julian Phillips' commitment ceremony

    Who will it be for one of the top prospects in the country?
    Author:

    Julian Phillips, a 5-star forward from Link Year Prep School in Branson, Missouri and Blythewood HS in South Carolina, is committing today at 4pm via The Field of 68 (a podcast series hosted by Jeff Goodman).

    READ MORE: QB commit AJ Duffy "locked in all the way" with Florida State

    This recruitment has been kept very under wraps. As of midnight, there had been no crystal ball picks on 24/7 and only two futurecasts on Rivals, though none since Phillips announced his commitment date. His final four as announced are Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, and USC. The strong rumor is this is an FSU/LSU battle.

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for North Carolina Tar Heels

    No image description

    FSU views him as someone that can play any position 2-4, and his versatility both offensively and defensively would fit right into Florida State’s scheme. 247’s director of scouting Jerry Meyer compares him to Corey Brewer, though Phillips’ shot is a little further developed at this point in their careers.

    Watch the stream below LIVE. 

    Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    Capture
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Five-star forward Julian Phillips' commitment ceremony

    14 seconds ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    2023 TE commit Randy Pittman talks junior season, Florida State

    54 minutes ago
    EwOY5zEWQAgzc9Y__1_.0
    Recruiting

    FSU commit Bishop Thomas ready to make positive impact in Tallahassee

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16879183
    Football

    Three bold predictions for Florida State at North Carolina

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16879238
    Recruiting

    NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles at North Carolina Tar Heels

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16881205
    Football

    GAME PREVIEW: Florida State at North Carolina

    Oct 7, 2021
    EB64E341-86E0-4C15-B66E-2B388F354251
    Recruiting

    No. 1 tight end set to choose between Florida State, Alabama, Texas, and others

    Oct 7, 2021
    Capture
    Recruiting

    FSU commits/top targets in action: Oct. 7-9

    Oct 7, 2021