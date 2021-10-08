WATCH: Five-star forward Julian Phillips' commitment ceremony

Who will it be for one of the top prospects in the country?

Julian Phillips, a 5-star forward from Link Year Prep School in Branson, Missouri and Blythewood HS in South Carolina, is committing today at 4pm via The Field of 68 (a podcast series hosted by Jeff Goodman).

READ MORE: QB commit AJ Duffy "locked in all the way" with Florida State

This recruitment has been kept very under wraps. As of midnight, there had been no crystal ball picks on 24/7 and only two futurecasts on Rivals, though none since Phillips announced his commitment date. His final four as announced are Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, and USC. The strong rumor is this is an FSU/LSU battle.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for North Carolina Tar Heels

FSU views him as someone that can play any position 2-4, and his versatility both offensively and defensively would fit right into Florida State’s scheme. 247’s director of scouting Jerry Meyer compares him to Corey Brewer, though Phillips’ shot is a little further developed at this point in their careers.

Watch the stream below LIVE.

Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook