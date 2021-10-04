Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for North Carolina Tar Heels

There have been two big changes on the two-deep this week.

Following their first win of the season, the Florida State Seminoles released their weekly depth chart with a trip to North Carolina coming up on Saturday. The big news is that there has been another change at the quarterback position.

Jordan Travis started in the victory over Syracuse and made some thrilling plays with his legs, it looks like that is going to continue moving forward. Travis was listed as the backup last week but he's now the sole starter with McKenzie Milton as the No. 2 and Chubba Purdy as the No. 3. The redshirt sophomore has been able to find success when plays break down, something Milton cannot do due to his limited mobility. The Seminoles' receivers haven't done the quarterbacks any favors.

The other big change is that defensive tackle Dennis Briggs is no longer listed on the depth chart. He was unavailable to take the field last weekend against the Orange. Fabien Lovett, who had a great performance on Saturday, takes over as the starter at defensive tackle with Malcolm Ray and Joshua Farmer listed as co-backups. Lovett has been a consistent force in the middle of the defense. Robert Cooper and Jarrett Jackson are listed as co-starters at nose tackle. Jackson was previously a backup at defensive tackle.

Lastly, we go to the defensive backfield. Safety Jarques McClellion has moved up to a co-starter with Renardo Green. He was previously listed as the No. 3 free safety on the depth chart but his presence was known against Syracuse. McClellion finished with a season-high four tackles and one pass break-up. That means that Akeem Dent, who began the season as the starter, is now No. 3. Meiko Dotson and Jarrian Jones are listed as co-starters at one of the cornerback spots, Jarvis Brownlee continues to lock down the other.

Something to note on, Travis Jay is no longer starting on kick return. Corey Wren and Ja'Khi Douglas will handle return duty.

Check out the full depth chart below.

