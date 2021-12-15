WATCH: Florida State defensive back target Azareyeh Thomas' signing ceremony

Today, NoleGameday will be giving you continuous updates around the clock coverage of Florida State's Early Signing Day. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are looking to reach a top 10 class. If you haven't yet, make sure you text us at (850) 616-8661 to receive signing day alerts or click this link .

Marcus Woodson and Adam Fuller's defense have been in the works late to land some impressive talent with defensive back Azareyeh Thomas. This is a recruitment where the Seminoles in the last few weeks have pushed hard to try and land Thomas to build around their already talented defensive back room. It seems like the 'Noles are in a really good spot heading into Wednesday. The 6'1, 175-pound skill player has received 30+ offers from colleges across the country. Could Thomas be a 'Nole by the end of Wednesday? The Seminoles are in a really good spot to make him one.

Down below is a live stream of Thomas' signing ceremony where he'll be making his final decision.

Click the link here that will take you to CBS Sports' live stream of his signing ceremony.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!