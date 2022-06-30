WATCH: Florida State quarterback commit wins competition at Elite 11 Finals

The future Seminole proved himself to kick off the annual event.

The annual Elite 11 Finals have been taking place throughout the week. Thursday marks the third and final day of the event after things opened up on Tuesday and progressed to a Pro-Day workout on Wednesday.

Florida State quarterback commitment Chris Parson is among the 20 rising seniors in attendance vying to be named to the Elite 11. He came into the event with a chip on his shoulder and proved himself on day one. Parson was one of the top performers during the workout and ended things off by displaying his arm strength and accuracy.

The Mississippi native won the 2022 'Railshot Challenge' with this dart.

While it was only the first day, it was a moment that Parson won't forget. He stepped up and made throws under pressure to earn a little hardware. While Parson won a battle, he knows it's about winning the war.

"It was awesome man. It was a great experience, a great opportunity for me to showcase what I do," Parson said to SI All-American's John Garcia. "I stepped up to the challenge, I stepped up to the plate in front of all of those great quarterbacks and I delivered. Happy that I came out with the win and I understand that the whole Elite 11 process is not over so I got to bring it again tomorrow."

"It's a great feeling and I'm just excited to have this opportunity to perform out here at the Elite 11."

On Wednesday, Parson continued his stint in Los Angeles with the Elite 11 Finals Pro Day Drill.

The competition will ramp up on Thursday as Parson and the other quarterbacks battle in a 7-on-7 tournament to conclude the event.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



