    December 16, 2021
    WATCH: Top transfer Florida State offensive line target Miles Frazier's announcement

    Is Alex Atkins going to do it again?
    NoleGameday will be giving you continuous updates around the clock coverage of Florida State's Early Signing Day week. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are looking to reach a top 15 class.

    Today, top transfer offensive lineman Miles Frazier is set to make an announcement. Late on Wednesday night, Frazier made an announcement on his Twitter that he has some big news coming that he will be releasing on Thursday at 1 PM EST. 

    The 6'6, 320-pound offensive line transfer from FIU has locked it down to just three schools. Florida State, Ohio State, and LSU. With the 'Noles advantage of having Devontay Love-Taylor transfer from FIU over to the Seminoles two years ago, there could be some good ties that could help Frazier to pick the 'Noles. He's one of if not the top product in the transfer portal at the offensive tackle position. 

    To watch Frazier's announcement, click this link here. He will be broadcasting it on his Instagram live which was supposed to start at 1:00 PM EST but has been pushed to 1:15 PM EST

