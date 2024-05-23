Field of 64 Projections: Where Does Georgia Tech Land After a Quick ACC Tournament Exit?
It was a bad couple of days for Danny's Georgia Tech Baseball team in Charlotte. The Yellow Jackets came into the day squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and they did not help themselves by going 0-2 in the tournament, including getting run-ruled by Virginia 13-0 yesterday. Georgia Tech's resume is a bit of a complicated one, as they have six series wins in the ACC, which was arguably the toughest conference in the country, and have plenty of good wins. However, their RPI is low for your typical tournament team and they did not have a good start to the season.
According to Baseball America's latest field of 64 projections, Georgia Tech is one of the last four teams in and is a No. 3 seed in a region hosted by Mississippi State and also includes Arizona and Nicholls State.
Whether or not Georgia Tech makes it into tournament might be depending on how the rest of the conference tournaments play out and if there are a number of bid stealers.
It will be interesting to see what happens on Monday. This seems like a decision that really could go either way and it can be justifiable to leave the Yellow Jackets out or look at their conference record and how they played during the last couple of months and see how they got in.
Regular Season Notes (courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics):
Georgia Tech finishes the ACC Tournament at 31-22, including a 15-15 ACC record during the regular season;
Georgia Tech won five of its last seven ACC series;
Georgia Tech has played eight straight games and 11 of its last 12 games against Top 20 opponents;
Georgia Tech won six ACC series this season, more than any ACC team other than Clemson (8) and North Carolina (7); among Power 5 conferences, only 10 programs won more series
Georgia Tech’s ACC schedule was particularly tough, having the Jackets play a conference-most four Top 15 RPI (top 10 KPI) road;
Georgia Tech had series wins against then-No. 13 NC State (sweep), then-No. 16 Virginia Tech, then-No. 10 Virginia and then-No. 9 Duke;
Georgia Tech finishes with 14 Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins in the RPI, ranking top 25 nationally.