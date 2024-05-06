Georgia Tech Among First Four Out in Latest Field Of 64 Projections From On3 Sports
Georgia Tech Baseball is going to be entering a crucial stretch of the season that is likely going to determine whether or not they will be included in the Field of 64 at the end of the season.
The Yellow Jackets had been playing very well heading into their weekend series vs No. 4 Clemson, but then dropped the series vs the Tigers, snapping their winning streak of ACC series at four. With series against Duke and Florida State left this season, there is still plenty of time to make up ground and find their way back into the projected field.
On the latest projections by On3 Sports Jonathan Wagner, Georgia Tech finds themselves among the first four out along with Coastal Carolina, Florida, and Maryland. The last four projected in are UCF, LSU, Charleston, and Illinois. The next four projected out are James Madison, Texas Tech, Cal, and Kansas.
Starting tomorrow at home vs Auburn, Georgia Tech is going to have a chance to make up some ground. If they can win their remaining midweek matchups against the Tigers and against Mercer next week along with solid performances against Duke and Florida State, Georgia Tech has a good shot to get in. They are playing in arguably the top conference in the country and that should count for something.
The season is dwindling down and there are only a couple of weeks left until the ACC Tournament. The battle for second place in the ACC Coastal is still up for grabs and NC State and Florida State are still within striking distance of Clemson.
The marquee series for next week in the ACC will be Georgia Tech vs Duke, Clemson vs Wake Forest, Louisville vs North Carolina, and NC State vs Virginia.
Updated ACC Standings (5/5)
1. Clemson (36-10 overall, 17-7 ACC)
2. Florida State (35-10, 14-9)
3. NC State (26-18, 13-10)
4. Louisville (29-18, 13-11)
5. Wake Forest (32-16, 12-12)
6. Notre Dame (25-21, 9-18)
7. Boston Collège (21-25, 8-19)
Coastal Division Standings
1. North Carolina (35-11, 17-7)
2. Virginia (35-12, 14-10)
3. Duke (32-14, 14-10)
4. Virginia Tech (31-14, 13-11)
5. Georgia Tech (28-17, 12-12)
6. Miami (21-25, 8-16)
7. Pitt (19-24, 6-18)