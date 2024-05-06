Updated ACC Baseball Standings (5/5)
Another week of ACC Baseball is in the books, but there were not many conference series this past weekend.
The most notable came when Georgia Tech traveled to face first place Clemson. THey played a double-header on Friday, with the Tigers winning the first game, but Georgia Tech winning the second one in a 14-12 thriller. Clemson would rally to score a 9-3 win on Sunday to win the series and maintain control of first place in the ACC Atlantic and are tied with North Carolina for the best conference record.
After winning four straight ACC series, the Yellow Jackets lost one. This is a team that is on the NCAA bubble and needs every win it can get. They still have Duke and Florida State remaining on their ACC schedule.
In other series, Florida State and NC State split their two games, with the matchup on Saturday being canceled, Louisville swep Boston College, and Notre Dame won their series with Pitt.
The season is dwindling down and there are only a couple of weeks left until the ACC Tournament. The battle for second place in the ACC Coastal is still up for grabs and NC State and Florida State are still within striking distance of Clemson.
The marquee series for next week will be Georgia Tech vs Duke, Clemson vs Wake Forest, Louisville vs North Carolina, and NC State vs Virginia.
Updated ACC Standings (5/5)
1. Clemson (36-10 overall, 17-7 ACC)
2. Florida State (35-10, 14-9)
3. NC State (26-18, 13-10)
4. Louisville (29-18, 13-11)
5. Wake Forest (32-16, 12-12)
6. Notre Dame (25-21, 9-18)
7. Boston Collège (21-25, 8-19)
Coastal Division Standings
1. North Carolina (35-11, 17-7)
2. Virginia (35-12, 14-10)
3. Duke (32-14, 14-10)
4. Virginia Tech (31-14, 13-11)
5. Georgia Tech (28-17, 12-12)
6. Miami (21-25, 8-16)
7. Pitt (19-24, 6-18)